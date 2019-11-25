Long John Silver's Gives Guests the Ultimate Gift This Thanksgiving

From Nov. 24 – 30, sail in to participating locations between 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. for all you can eat fish, chicken and sides starting at $7.99. To sea if your local Long John Silver's is participating in the best and tastiest deal around, check the Long John Silver's store locator on their new website.

"It's the time of year to show gratitude and appreciation, and we want to thank our guests for their support over the past 50 years," said Stephanie Mattingly, CMO of Long John Silver's.

Make waves this week—abandon the turkey and trimmings for amazing seafood and celebrate with Long John Silver's. This week-long voyage of great tasting menu options includes hand-battered wild-caught Alaska Pollock, hand-battered white-meat chicken tenders, and a selection of signature sides. Let yourself get lost in a sea of your favorite Long John Silver's flavors. See store for details.

About Long John Silver's

Long John Silver's is a classic American brand founded in 1969 and stands today as the nation's largest quick-service seafood chain with nearly 800 restaurants nationwide. Long John Silver's is famous for its wild-caught Alaska white fish hand-dipped in its signature batter and fried to golden perfection. Learn more at www.ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on Twitter , Facebook or Instagram .

SOURCE Long John Silver's

Related Links

http://www.ljsilvers.com

