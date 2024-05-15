Long John Silver's Launches New Mobile App and Seacret Society Loyalty Program, Enhancing Customer Experience

New Seacret Society members will receive a welcome gift of one free preselected menu item to celebrate the launch

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Long John Silver's, the iconic quick-service restaurant chain celebrated for its delectable seafood offerings, is proud to unveil its latest innovation – the Long John Silver's mobile application, accompanied by a new loyalty program, Seacret Society. This dynamic duo seeks to improve how customers connect with the brand, offering unparalleled convenience and rewards.

"The introduction of the Long John Silver's mobile app and the Seacret Society loyalty program reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction," said Nate Fowler, president at Long John Silver's. "We always seek opportunities to improve how our customers experience and connect with our brand. Through these initiatives, we aim to express our appreciation to our loyal patrons while embracing the digital age and evolving restaurant landscape."

Available now on the iOS App Store and Google Play, Long John Silver's mobile app enables customers to browse the menu and place orders in advance conveniently. The app also allows Seacret Society members to earn and redeem rewards seamlessly. This integration of technology and tradition reflects Long John Silver's commitment to modernizing the restaurant experience while staying true to its heritage of flavorful seafood delights.

The name "Seacret Society" is a playful nod to Long John Silver's most loyal fan base, often joked to be a secret society on social media. These individuals represent the backbone of the brand, steadfastly enjoying the classic fried fish, savory chicken, and legendary hush puppies that have made Long John Silver's a household name for generations.

Seacret Society members will enjoy a host of exclusive benefits, including earning four coins for every dollar spent on Long John Silver's food and drink items. These coins can be redeemed for a variety of rewards, from complimentary food items to exclusive discounts. Furthermore, members will gain access to member-only specials and exciting offers, ensuring their loyalty is generously rewarded with each visit. To celebrate the launch of the Seacret Society, new members will receive a special welcome gift of one free preselected menu item, adding an extra layer of excitement to their initiation into the Long John Silver's family.

"As we continue to evolve the Seacret Society rewards program, we look forward to delighting our members with even more surprises and rewards," added Jason Antony, LJS's director of digital marketing. "We invite seafood lovers nationwide to join the Seacret Society today and set sail on a culinary journey filled with excitement and delicious sea-prises."

The new digital platforms are part of an ongoing investment by the brand to modernize the customer experience. In addition to the mobile app and loyalty program, the brand recently revamped its website, utilizing a clean, user-friendly interface and navigation capabilities. Evolving its on-site experience, many remodeled restaurants nationwide are installing digital menu boards, making it easier to rotate and highlight menu items on an ongoing basis. In the future, the seafood chain plans to explore and implement additional solutions for improved customer connection.

About Long John Silver's

Long John Silver's was founded in 1969 and has grown into a national quick-service seafood chain. With restaurants nationwide and delivery available from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver's continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.

