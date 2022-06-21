Long John Silver's Offers a Sweet Summer Seafood Treat

Take your tastebuds on vacation with various Long John Silver's offerings. Satisfy a midday craving with a Snackbox, Combo, or Fish & Coconut Popcorn Shrimp Platter, or feed the entire crew with a $10 Sea-Share or Family Feast. Whichever meal fits your fancy, the crispy pop-able coconut shrimp are sure to set the seafood mood.

"We are always looking for ways to provide exciting flavors and value to our guests. With our new Coconut Popcorn Shrimp, guests can set sail on a tropical flavor adventure without breaking their treasure chest," says Christopher Caudill, senior vice president of marketing and innovation of Long John Silver's.

Celebrate National Coconut Day on Sunday, June 26, with a FREE Coconut Popcorn Shrimp snackbox with a purchase of $10 or more through Long John Silver's website for pick-up. Follow Long John Silver's on social media or subscribe to their email club to receive a coupon for this shrimp-ly delicious offer.

Guests can get on island time at the closest Long John Silver's or anchor down at home using DoorDash, UberEATS, Postmates or GrubHub. Or order ahead online, and choose a time for in-store pickup that works with your schedule, making it more convenient than ever to enjoy great tasting seafood. Either way, they can head to the Long John Silver's website to find a restaurant near them.

About Long John Silver's

Long John Silver's was founded in 1969 and has grown into an international quick-service seafood chain. With restaurants and delivery available from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver's continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at www.ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on Twitter , Facebook or Instagram.

SOURCE Long John Silver's