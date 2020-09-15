Long John Silver's Offers Its Best Mateys Free Food on Sept. 19

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Long John Silver's is encouraging guests to celebrate "Talk Like a Pirate Day" at home or in store to receive some free loot.

On Sept. 19, buccaneers and their mateys can set sail to participating Long John Silver's for an extra special treat—a free piece of fish for guests who talk like a pirate or a free two-piece Fish Basket for those who dress the part. Pirates docked at home port have an "oppor-tuna-ty" to receive a digital gift card by posting a picture or video of themselves dressed like a pirate; making sure their account is public; and tagging Long John Silver's on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

Long John Silver's menus are available with free delivery in participating markets through DoorDash, UberEATS, Postmates and GrubHub. Lucky customers who order Long John Silver's delivered to their door with DoorDash might even get a fintastic surprise with their meal.

"Our mission is to bring a unique seafood experience to everyone," said Stephanie Mattingly, chief marketing officer, Long John Silver's. "Allowing our guests to feast and participate in the fun in store or at home emphasizes our commitment to the well-being of our guests and crew members."

Talk Like a Pirate Day also kicks off Long John Silver's annual fundraising campaign to benefit the American Cancer Society. For every gift card purchase of $20 or more, Long John Silver's will make a donation to the nonprofit, and guests can make additional personal donations at the register through Nov. 1.

So, grab your eyepatch and strap on that pegleg, because Talk Like a Pirate Day will be here before you know it.

