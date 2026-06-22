Long John Silver's® Serves up a Taste of Summer with Coconut Shrimp, $6 Baskets, and Cream Sodas

Limited-time offerings bring sweet and citrus flavors to the menu

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Long John Silver's® is serving up a taste of summer with its new limited-time lineup featuring craveable flavors, refreshing beverages, and everyday value, now available at participating locations nationwide. Headlining the menu is the Summer Special Platter, featuring crispy, golden-fried coconut shrimp paired with the new Citrus Honey Mustard dipping sauce.

Long John Silver's Summer Platter.

Guests can also choose from a trio of $6 Basket options, including Fish & Shrimp, Chicken, and Chicken & Shrimp, selected to pair perfectly with the bright, citrus-forward seasonal dipping sauce. Completing the summer experience are new Summer Cream Sodas and Orange Creamsicle Cheesecake, creating a sweet and refreshing meal from start to finish.

"To us, summer is all about providing great flavors and refreshing treats – making the most of the season," said Meredith Smith, director of brand marketing at Long John Silver's. "From our returning Coconut Shrimp and new Citrus Honey Mustard dipping sauce to our $6 Basket lineup and Summer Cream Sodas, we crafted a menu that delivers that taste of summer, while offering the value our guests love."

Summer Platter Brings a Tropical Escape to Every Bite

The Summer Special Platter includes five pieces of coconut shrimp, two pieces of fish, two sides, two hushpuppies, paired with the new Citrus Honey Mustard. This limited-time offer brings together tropical-inspired flavors that capture the spirit of summer. The bright citrus notes and sweet honey mustard profile complement the coconut shrimp, while also pairing perfectly with signature fish and chicken offerings across the menu.

Taste Sunshine in Every Sip with Summer Cream Sodas

No summer meal is complete without a refreshing beverage to wash it down. Guests can add sweet coconut cream to their favorite fountain drink to create a Summer Cream Soda for a refreshing, creamy treat.

How Do You Want It? $6 Baskets Continue with Three Popular Options

Guests can choose from three $6 Basket options featuring Long John Silver's fan-favorite menu items: Fish & Shrimp, Chicken, and Chicken & Shrimp. With flavors that complement the new Citrus Honey Mustard, the baskets deliver everyday value, while giving guests new ways to enjoy the seafood and chicken they know and love. Add a Summer Cream Soda for the perfect seasonal meal.

"We're sticking to our promise of $6 Baskets all year, and this summer lineup gives guests even more ways to enjoy them," said Smith. "Whether they're craving seafood, chicken, or both, guests can choose the option that fits their taste, while still getting a great value."

A Nostalgic Finish: Cheesecake Factory Orange Creamsicle Cheesecake

To complete your taste of summer, enjoy a blast from the past with a slice of Orange Creamsicle Cheesecake from the Cheesecake Factory Bakery®. Sweet cream cheesecake and orange cream cheesecake are marbled together on a vanilla crumb crust, then topped with a layer of orange cream, whipped cream rosettes, and white chocolate shavings. It's a decadent dessert inspired by the familiar flavor of a classic frozen treat.

Guests can try these new offers by visiting their local Long John Silver's. Order ahead at ljsilvers.com or through the Long John Silver's mobile app, available on iOS and Google Play. For exclusive offers, rewards, and the latest updates, join the Seacret Society rewards program.

About Long John Silver's

Long John Silver's was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver's continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok.

SOURCE Long John Silver’s