Long John Silver's® Commits to $6 Baskets Through 2026

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As dine-out prices continue to rise, Long John Silver's® is holding the line with the return of the $6 Shrimp Basket for Lent, now available with a Sweet Chili flavor. The limited time offer underscores Long John Silver's broader commitment to delivering full, flavorful meals at a $6 price point through rotating basket options planned for 2026.

"Even as someone who's still fairly new to the brand, I've been amazed at how committed our team is to holding the $6 price point," said Laura Ellis, chief marketing officer at Long John Silver's. "It's not easy in today's environment, but we know how important value is to our guests. I'm proud of the work that's gone into protecting that and excited to help carry it forward into 2026."

Long John Silver's $6 Shrimp Baskets are packed with flavor and designed to satisfy. Whether you prefer shrimp that's golden and hand-battered, juicy and grilled, or crispy popcorn-style, there's a basket for every taste. For a limited time at participating locations nationwide, guests can take their basket up a notch with Sweet Chili sauce, a blend of red chiles and garlic that adds the perfect sweet heat kick.

Six-Piece Batter-Dipped Shrimp: Hand-battered and served with your choice of one side and two hushpuppies.

Hand-battered and served with your choice of one side and two hushpuppies. Six-Piece Grilled Shrimp: Seasoned, grilled, and served on a bed of savory rice with one side.

Seasoned, grilled, and served on a bed of savory rice with one side. Crispy Breaded Popcorn Shrimp: Golden popcorn shrimp served with your choice of one side and two hushpuppies.

Mac and Cheese with a Crunch

Guests can level up their basket with the limited-time Mac and Cheese with Crumblies®. Cavatappi noodles are tossed in a rich and creamy white cheese sauce and finished with our signature Crumblies for a satisfying crunch.

A Decadent Dessert Worth Saving Room For

Complete your visit with a slice of OREO® Cookies & Cream Cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory Bakery®. Our rich and creamy cheesecake is blended with OREO cookie crumbles and topped with OREO cookie mousse.

Guests can try these new offers by visiting their local Long John Silver's. Order ahead online at ljsilvers.com or use the Long John Silver's mobile app, available on iOS App Store and Google Play. For access to exclusive offers, exciting challenges, and the latest news, join the Seacret Society reward program today!

About Long John Silver's

Long John Silver's was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver's continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X , Facebook , Instagram , or TikTok .

