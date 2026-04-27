Long John Silver's Turns Up the Heat with Frank's RedHot® Buffalo Lineup

Limited-time offering adds bold flavor to the fan-favorite menu

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Long John Silver's® is diving into bold flavor with its new Frank's RedHot® Buffalo lineup, now available at participating locations nationwide. The limited-time offer brings the bold, tangy kick of Frank's RedHot to seafood, chicken, and more. Guests can also enjoy the latest addition to the brand's rotating $6 Basket lineup: the $6 Chicken Basket.

Long John Silver's Frank's Red Hot lineup

"We're always looking for new ways to bring bold, craveable flavors to our guests, and Frank's RedHot® does just that," said Meredith Smith, director of brand marketing at Long John Silver's. "This lineup delivers that signature heat people love, paired with the seafood and chicken favorites we're known for."

Frank's RedHot Buffalo Lineup Adds a Spicy Kick to Fan Favorites

Long John Silver's is bringing the unmistakable flavor of Frank's RedHot to its menu, offering guests new ways to add a bold buffalo twist to seafood, chicken, and other fan favorites.

If you love buffalo wings, it's time to meet your new go-to: Buffalo Shrimp. Available in a shareable size or as an individual add-on, each order features shrimp tossed in Frank's RedHot Buffalo sauce, delivering that signature tangy heat in every bite. Guests can choose from battered, grilled, or popcorn shrimp for a customizable flavor experience.

Beyond shrimp, guests can buffalo their other favorites, including:

Buffalo Chicken: Three pieces of all-white meat chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, served with a choice of side and hushpuppies

Three pieces of all-white meat chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, served with a choice of side and hushpuppies Buffalo Cheese Bites: White cheddar cheese bites fried to golden perfection

White cheddar cheese bites fried to golden perfection Side of Buffalo Sauce: Buffalo dipping sauce available as a substitute for any existing dip

$6 Chicken Basket Drops Anchor

The $6 Chicken Basket features Long John Silver's signature hand-battered chicken, served with a side and two hushpuppies. The offer is the latest in the brand's rotating $6 Basket lineup, designed to deliver consistent value with a variety of protein options throughout the year.

"We've made a promise to keep our $6 Baskets at that price all year, and we're sticking to it," said Smith. "Right now, being able to grab a full $6 Chicken Basket is one of those 'how is this still $6?' moments, and that's exactly the kind of value we want to be known for."

A Sweet Treat: Reese's® Peanut Butter Cheesecake

The seasonal Reese's Peanut Butter Cheesecake from the Cheesecake Factory Bakery® combines rich cheesecake with Reese's peanut butter for a sweet ending to any meal.

Guests can try these new offers by visiting their local Long John Silver's. Order ahead at ljsilvers.com or through the Long John Silver's mobile app, available on iOS and Google Play. For access to exclusive offers and updates, join the Seacret Society rewards program.

About Long John Silver's

Long John Silver's was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver's continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok.

SOURCE Long John Silver’s