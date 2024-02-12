Long John Silver's Serves Up Unbeatable Lent Deals

Find a treasure trove of shrimp specials on the menu starting Feb. 12

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lenten season is on the horizon and Long John Silver's is offering shrimp-tastic savings on its fan-favorite menu items. From juicy and grilled to crispy and golden, set sail to Long John Silver's for two mouth-watering shrimp deals that are sure to satisfy every pirate on the sea! Available beginning Feb. 12, customers can reel in these promotions, including:

  • $6 Shrimp Baskets – Three irresistible options!
    • Six-Piece Grilled Shrimp: Seasoned, grilled, and served on a bed of savory rice with one side.
    • Six-Piece Batter-Dipped Shrimp: Hand-battered and served with your choice of one side and two hushpuppies.
    • Crispy Breaded Popcorn Shrimp: Golden popcorn shrimp served with your choice of one side and two hushpuppies.
  • $10 Shrimp Sea-Shares – Shrimp galore!
    • 15-Piece Grilled Shrimp
    • 15-Piece Batter-Dipped Shrimp
    • Shareable serving of Crispy Breaded Popcorn Shrimp

Guests can also get more bang for their batter when they upgrade to Jumbo Shrimp!  Jumbo Shrimp is a batter-dipped option available for a limited time only at participating locations.

"We believe delicious seafood should be accessible to all. Shrimp is the most popular seafood from coast to coast, and we're excited to offer a range of shrimp options that are sure to satisfy every crew," said Christopher Caudill, senior vice president of marketing and innovation at Long John Silver's.

Customers can snag these deals by sailing to their local Long John Silver's or skip the wait by ordering ahead online and picking up in-store. Ordering online also unlocks access to exclusive discounts and specials, making every bite even more rewarding. Customers can stay in the loop with the latest deals and promotions by signing up online to receive email or text message updates.

Please visit the Long John Silver's website to learn more about the latest menu offerings and to find your nearest store location.

About Long John Silver's
Long John Silver's was founded in 1969 and has grown into a national quick-service seafood chain. With restaurants nationwide and delivery available from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver's continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram

SOURCE Long John Silver’s

