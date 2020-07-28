Long-Lasting VEGF Blockers and Compounds With VEGF Bring the Quest for the Ideal Retinal Drug a Step Closer

DUBLIN, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Outlook of Diabetic Macular Edema - Current Landscape and the Way Forward" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for DME was ~$3.7 billion in 2019 with the US alone contributing to 51% market share, owing to the higher incidence rates of diabetes amongst the developed nations. In 2018, ~2.4m people in the US had DME, of that only ~70% got diagnosed and treated. Anti-VEGFs lead the DME market due to its proven efficacy as compared to steroids, making it a premium priced segment. As a result of high cost, approved anti-VEGFs, the market witnesses extensive use of off-label us of Avastin (Roche/Genentech) and Triamcinolone acetonide - Kenalog (BMS). Despite being the last entrant in the anti-VEGF segment, Eylea has emerged as a leader owing to its superior efficacy with US market share ~69% by value ($4.6 billion) in 2019.



Although the multifactorial nature of DME has become clearer with involvement of several pathways, approved therapies target only one pathway and half of the patients continue to lose vision even after the treatments. In addition, high cost, adverse effects associated with intra-vitreal injections and limited patient convenience highlights the high unmet need. As a result, a few dozen initiatives are being undertaking to develop improved therapies for DME by a range of pharma companies globally.



The late stage pipeline comprises of long-lasting VEGF blockers and compounds with VEGF-independent mechanisms such as Tie-2/Angiopoietin pathway modulators and integrin inhibitors. In the long run, non-invasive therapies (oral and topical), prophylactic treatment and gene therapy is likely to transform DME's treatment paradigm. Current major players in the DME market, including Regeneron and Roche, are focusing on maintaining the market share with formulations improvements reducing the frequency of administration, as their products heads for patent cliff.



Despite biosimilars entry, the DME drug market in the US is estimated to grow rapidly (~ $2 billion - 2020) to reach $3.3 billion by 2025 (CAGR 10%), with over 90% contribution from anti-VEGF. In the coming decade, DME treatment is likely witness a paradigm shift from invasive injectable treatments to non-invasive options. The future therapies will empower ophthalmologists with better options to manage the debilitating condition without compromising the patient's vision and safety



This report provides insights into:

Epidemiology, multifactorial pathophysiology of DME, and significant role of inflammatory cascade in the progression of DME

Current treatment paradigm, clinical development outcomes of approved and off-label drugs, real-world data comparison of the approved therapies and limitations of the current therapies

Current and future market landscape of DME drugs (anti-VEGFs and steroids), along with the potential impact of biosimilars entry on the Innovator molecules

In depth analyses of development pipeline (Pre-clinical -PhIII), while identifying the novel therapies with the potential to change the treatment paradigm

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary



Chapter 2: DME Is Just Not A VEGF Disease - Inflammatory Cascade And Angiogenesis, What Impacts The Most?



Chapter 3: DME - An Increasing Economic And Quality Of Life Burden Globally



Chapter 4: Shifting Treatment Paradigms of DME



Chapter 5: Novel Pipeline Candidates To Transform The Treatment Paradigm By Addressing The Key Unmet Needs - Longer Durability And Improved Delivery Profiles



Chapter 6: Even Amidst Biosimilars Entry, The High-Cost Dme Drug Market In The Us Is Estimated To Grow Rapidly Due To The Entry Of Drugs With More Durability, Non-Invasive Treatment Options And Eventually With The Entry Of Gene Therapy



