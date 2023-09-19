Long Nyquist & Associates Announces Acquisition of Pugliese Associates, Creating Largest Standalone Lobbying Firm in Harrisburg

Acquisition makes LNA the premier government relations firm in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Long Nyquist & Associates (LNA) has joined forces with Pugliese Associates, forming the largest standalone government relations firm serving Pennsylvania in Harrisburg. Now, LNA represents almost one hundred and forty clients from various industries, including leading gaming, healthcare, infrastructure companies, and premier institutions of higher learning.

With the acquisition of Pugliese Associates, Long Nyquist & Associates will now have twenty full-time government relations professionals and lobbyists, consisting of some of the top names in Pennsylvania's Capital. That list includes Joann Bell who was named to Philadelphia Magazines 2023 most influential list. The merger of longtime firm founders Mike Long and Todd Nyquist with a veteran politico, Rocco Pugliese, will only enhance the level of experience and service for firm clients.

LNA founders and partners Mike Long and Todd Nyquist added, "When you can add a firm like Pugliese Associates, it's a no-brainer. Rocco Pugliese built a great firm and has a career of being a relentless advocate for his clients. His drive to deliver for his clients matches our firm's commitment to packaging amazing service while delivering the results our clients want and deserve. This acquisition cements Long Nyquist & Associates' position as Harrisburg's leading government relations firm."

Rocco Pugliese added, "When I began the search for the right home for the firm I built and the professionals who work there, Long Nyquist & Associates was an obvious choice. The firm that Mike Long and Todd Nyquist built is rooted in a culture of winning for their clients. I built Pugliese Associates with that same guiding principle in mind. Our entire firm looks forward to joining Long Nyquist & Associates. There is no doubt that this is the undisputed top firm in Harrisburg and Pennsylvania politics, and I can't wait for what the future holds."

Long and Nyquist concluded, "By combining our existing team with Rocco and the talented team at Pugliese Associates, our firm now has the deepest roster of lobbyists with unparalleled relationships and connections to the executive and legislative branches. We have tremendous confidence in our firm's ability to successfully handle any client's matter in Harrisburg. Our track record speaks for itself."

Mike Long is a founder and partner of Long Nyquist & Associates. Prior to founding the firm, Mike served as the Chief of Staff/Staff Administrator to the Pennsylvania State Senate, the only staff position enumerated in the Pennsylvania State Constitution, for 25 years. Named to the "City & State PA Power 100" list of the 100 most powerful people in Pennsylvania, Mike's counsel is in demand.

Todd Nyquist founded Long Nyquist & Associates and serves as a partner. As a top advisor to the Senate Pro Tempore, Todd was instrumental in shaping the generational Republican majority of the Pennsylvania State Senate. Todd has been a driving force behind making LNA the largest public affairs firm in Pennsylvania state politics. For the past 20 years, Todd has played a meaningful role in nearly every major public policy initiative in the Commonwealth. He has built strong relationships and is trusted by many of the top decision-makers in Harrisburg.

Rocco Pugliese founded the firm of Pugliese Associates in 1980, working from a small office in Harrisburg with a single client. Prior to this acquisition, Pugliese Associates had nearly 50 clients, including: non-profit organizations, universities, government authorities, state and national corporations, health care and trade associations. Rocco has more than 40 years of lobbying and state government experience. In his years of lobbying, Rocco has been active on a number of highly visible, diverse, and complex issues ranging from new stadiums, tobacco settlement, landlord and tenant, non-preferred funding, and a host of appropriations work for Pugliese clients.

