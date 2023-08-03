Long-Term COVID Treatment Market Soars with Oxygen and Exercise Intolerance Solutions Taking Center Stage

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Long Term COVID Treatment: Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts, 2023 to 2029" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

NIH in the US has funded researchers to study long term COVID causes and treatments. The Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) initiative, has funded $1.15 billion. Treatment regimens for a range of long-lasting symptoms, including extreme fatigue, brain fog and shortness of breath are sought. NIH has focused on exercise, but more data is needed. A fundamental benefit of exercise is that it generates oxygen for the organs and muscles. Football players use supplemental oxygen to recover more quickly from a strenuous sprint during a game. So also, athletes use supplemental oxygen to gain an athletic advantage.

The study is designed to give a comprehensive view of the Long Term COVID and Exercise Intolerance market. The research represents a selection from the mountains of data available of the most relevant and cogent market materials, with selections made by the most senior analysts. Commentary on every aspect of the market from independent analysts creates an independent perspective in the evaluation of the market. In this manner the study presents a comprehensive overview of what is going on in this market, assisting managers with designing market strategies likely to succeed.

Key Factors Driving This Market:

Exercise in the right amount and for the right duration can help cure long term COVID . Long Term COVID funding by NIH and others worldwide indicate vastly growing markets for supplemental oxygen and exercise clubs. In addition, oxygen companies are finding that providing the body with more oxygen before and after exercise allows users to achieve more energy and faster recuperation. For runners and endurance athletes, inhalable oxygen can be used to maximize oxygen intake, avoid muscle cramps and possibly reduce the risk of injury. When you inhale oxygen, it's absorbed into your blood, where hemoglobin proteins in red blood cells carry it to your muscles and tissues. Increasing oxygen availability can improve this whole process.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Exercise Intolerance: Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market Description and Market Dynamics

1.1 Diagnosing and Treating People with Fatigue, People Who Are Challenged by Exercise

1.2 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH), High Blood Pressure in the Lungs, Characterized by Exercise Intolerance

1.3 Oxygen Concentrator Uses

1.4 Oxygen Concentrator Insurance Coverage

1.5 Portable Oxygen Concentrator for Exercise Intolerance

2 Oxygen Long Term Treatment Market Driving Forces

2.1 Oxygen Long Term Treatment

2.2 Exercise Intolerance Cardio-Pulmonary Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market Shares

2.3 Portable Oxygen Concentrator Forecasts

2.4 Research White Paper: Supplemental Oxygen

2.5 Stationary Oxygen Concentrators

2.6 High Flow Oxygen Concentrators

2.7 Hyperbaric Oxygen HBOT

2.8 Exercise Intolerance Equipment Market Forecasts

2.9 Exercise Club Market Shares

2.10 Exercise Club Market Forecasts

2.11 Worldwide People Using Exercise Clubs Market Forecasts, Worldwide, 2023-2029

2.12 Worldwide People in Sports Clubs Market Forecasts, Worldwide, 2023-2029

2.13 Worldwide Patients on Oxygen Market Forecasts, Worldwide, 2023-2029

2.14 Portable Oxygen Concentrator Products

2.15 Portable Oxygen Concentrator Regional Market Analysis

3. Exercise Intolerance Portable Oxygen Concentrator for Heart Failure Market Dynamics

3.1 Chronic Fatigue and Long Term Covid

3.2 Portable Oxygen Concentrator

3.3 Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Recognized as a Disability Qualifying for Reimbursement

4. Types of Oxygen Systems

4.1 Oxygen Concentrator Applicable Population

4.2 Types of Oxygen Systems

4.3 Oxygen Concentrator Air Management

4.4 Pressure Swing Adsorption Principles

5 Portable Oxygen Equipment and Fitness Club Company Descriptions

24 Hour Fitness

AirSep

Anytime Fitness

Applied Home Healthcare Equipment

Besco

Boost Oxygen

Caire Medical

Chart Industries

ClubCorp

Drive-DeVilbiss Healthcare

Equinox

First Class Medical

Foshan Keyhub Electronic Industries Co., Ltd.

Gardner Denver

GSE

Inogen

Inova Labs

Invacare

Jiuxin Medical

LA Fitness (Fitness International LLC)

Leistung Engineering

Lifetime

Longfian Scitech

Merits

Nidek Medical

NTK

O2 Concepts

Oxygo

Philips Healthcare

Precision Medical

ResMed

Sequal

Teijin Group

Thomas Compressors

Virgin Active

Zadro Health Solutions

