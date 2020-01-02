Long-Term Effects of PectaSol-C Modified Citrus Pectin Against Biochemically Relapsed Prostate Cancer--Updated Results from a Phase IIb Clinical Trial

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Health Publishing—A multi-center Phase IIb clinical trial conducted in Israel, has been studying the effects of a dietary supplement, modified citrus pectin (PectaSol®, Econugenics, Santa Rosa, California) in prostate cancer patients who underwent local treatment for prostate cancer and subsequently experienced a non-metastatic biochemical relapse of the cancer. Results of long-term 18 months treatment with MCP demonstrate continued benefit from the use of MCP, with significant improvement against prostate cancer.

Interim six months results on 45 patients were initially presented at the ASCO-GU (American Society of Clinical Oncology-Genitourinary) Annual Cancer Symposium in San Francisco, CA, in February 2018. These results demonstrated the ability of MCP to slow PSA doubling time (PSADT). PSADT is an accurate measurement for recurrent prostate cancer growth in patients whose prostate has been treated with surgery and/or radiation. Of the 45 patients enrolled at the six-month evaluation, 68% (n=31) showed reduction in disease progression.

Updated results following an additional 12 months of treatment with MCP were recently published in European Urology Supplements and presented at the 11th European Multidisciplinary Congress on Urological Cancers—EMUC19, in Vienna, Austria, November 2019. This extended arm of the study followed the 31 patients who successfully completed the first six months of the trial, to further evaluate the long-term effects of MCP treatment at 5 grams/three times daily. These results showed that 65% of subjects had no disease progression. There was no treatment interruption due to adverse effects. 50% of subjects had a lower PSA, or PSADT lengthening at 18 months, compared to their baseline 18 months prior. Currently, the 60 patients planned for the study have completed the initial 6 months with promising results, and all the patients who showed benefit are continuing for an additional 12 months.

"This study confirmed results seen in two previous, smaller studies," says Dr. Daniel Keizman, the principle investigator of the study. "The interim results of the 18 months long-term follow up, are demonstrating the potential of this specific MCP to benefit prostate cancer patients with biochemical relapse for long periods of time."

"These results, coupled with the safety of MCP, warrant larger control double-blind clinical trials to optimize its use in prostate cancer patients, and possibly in other cancers," says co-investigator, Dr. Isaac Eliaz.

This specific form of MCP is extracted from the pith of citrus peels, and undergoes sophisticated and reproducible modification for bioavailability. 60+ published studies on this MCP demonstrate diverse indications, from inflammatory and fibrotic conditions, to cancer and immunity.

Source: Dresler, H. et al. European Urology Supplements, Volume 18, Issue 11, e3467.

