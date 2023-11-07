Long-term Executives Complete Purchase of The Hill and Griffith Company and HG Logistics

News provided by

The Hill & Griffith Company

07 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

The new owners look forward to growing both companies' products and services.

CINCINNATI, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Lawry and Ryan Canfield, two long-term executives of The Hill and Griffith Company, have completed the purchase of all assets of the company and that of HG Logistics.

New owners of The Hill & Griffith Company, Mike Lawry (left) and Ryan Canfield (right).
Mike Lawry has spent 32 years with The Hill and Griffith Company and has served as Chief Operations Officer since 2012; he will now serve as its Chief Executive Officer and as President of HG Logistics. Ryan Canfield has been with The Hill and Griffith Company for 17 years, most recently as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Ryan will now serve as Chief Executive Officer for HG Logistics and President of The Hill and Griffith Company.

Under new ownership, all products, services, formulations, patents, and trademarks will remain. In addition, both companies' teams will remain in place, barring title changes for Lawry and Canfield. "The company has a tremendous reputation for integrity, quality, and support; the same can be said for the people that work for it," said Lawry. "We strive to continue to build upon that sterling reputation and our 127-year history—all with little to no disruptions to our customers."

HG Logistics is a third-party transportation logistics company with a focus on building relationships its partners can count on. The new owners will continue its growth through new and existing partnerships, such as its access to Van, Refrigerated, Flatbed, Over Dimensional, LTL, and over 16,000 qualified carriers.

Canfield commented, "We know firsthand from our tenure at The Hill and Griffith Company that we have an excellent foundation, which will provide support and stability as we reinvest to enhance and expand our products and services." After the transition, the new executives will focus on actively growing the two companies, investing in more significant R&D and technology enhancements.

About The Hill and Griffith Company
The Hill and Griffith Company is a trusted blending solutions provider with a 127-year history of collaborating with foundry, concrete, and die casting industry customers to develop high-quality products such as concrete, foundry, die casting, permanent mold, hydraulic fluids, and machining fluids.

About HG Logistics
HG Logistics is a third-party logistics supplier of choice, providing on-time, on-budget delivery, personal attention, industry knowledge, logistics technology, and superior product offerings since 2006.

Media Contact: Shannon Carlson, shannon@thebluebyrd.com 

SOURCE The Hill & Griffith Company

