Long Term Goals and Short Term Tactics Go Hand in Hand, Says Brandon Frere

PETALUMA, Calif., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Running a business in and of itself is usually meant to be a long term investment. But with how things constantly may be updating in a business and the world around it, it may feel like more instant ideas and plans needed to be used. Brandon Frere, CEO of Frere enterprises and successful entrepreneur, advises small business owners to keep in mind their bigger picture while using quick tactics to reach that goal.

digitalista/Bigstock.com

"As with all things, a CEO or small business owner has to keep in mind a balancing act for what is going on. Any number of things could happen without proper planning. Lean too far one way, and things may get left behind. Lean too far the other way, and there may be too many projects to handle properly," says Frere.

Instant gratification such as posting online and receiving likes or comments right away is something that people who use social media will be familiar with. That mind set, for those who frequent social media sites, may slide over into people's work routines. They may want visible results right away, since that is what they're used to. Not to say that in this day of constant rotation from one subject to another that that kind of tool isn't to be utilized, it should be, but it needs to be balanced with more long tern tactics as well. Investing in the proper tools for each business that vary for different focuses will be vital for a company that is to continue long term. That may mean working on a set of more quick paced projects that all tie into a larger one as a sort of ongoing campaign of one form or another. "What may seem long and drawn out in one aspect of a business, may be quicker when compared to the grand picture. It's all about keeping an eye on a goal, and using different tools to achieve that goal," says Frere.

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals, and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

FrereEnterprises.com

Related Images

fork-in-road.jpg

Fork In Road

digitalista/Bigstock.com

image2.png

Related Links

Frere Enterprises

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WRza8MbLvuM

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/long-term-goals-and-short-term-tactics-go-hand-in-hand-says-brandon-frere-300664981.html

SOURCE Frere Enterprises