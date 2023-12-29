Long-Term Partners GCL SI and Ocean Sun Illuminate the BOOST Floating Solar Demonstrator in Spain

The Project Empowers La Palma's Sustainable Energy Transition and Drive Tazacorte Port as a Hub for Decarbonization in the Canary Islands

SANTA CRUZ DE LA PALMA, Spain, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, GCL SI and Ocean Sun once again joined forces to successfully complete the BOOST floating solar demonstrator ("BOOST" or "The project"). On December 14, 2023, the project culminated at the port of Tazacorte on La Palma, with an installed capacity of 270 kWp. BOOST showcases the utilization of the GCL MS/60GT Ocean Sun PV modules ("The Module") and aims to drive innovation in floating solar photovoltaics (FPV) technology. Celebrating their fifth year of collaboration, GCL SI and Ocean Sun continue to push the boundaries of renewable energy innovation.

Figure 1 OS 50m diameter system at Tazacorte, La Palma
"The long-term collaboration with GCL SI and other independent research partners and institutes has been instrumental for the qualification and bankability of this new PV module installation technology for both fresh and salt water. With GCL SI's growing manufacturing capability, we look forward to serving the growing international FPV market," said Børge Bjørneklett, CEO of Ocean Sun.

Since 2018, Ocean Sun and GCL SI have forged a strong alliance, collaborating closely to create a PV module specifically tailored for Ocean Sun 's membrane-based floating solar solution. This partnership has involved a rigorous testing process, jointly developed by Ocean Sun, GCL SI, and TÜV Rheinland. The modules underwent an extensive examination, including the immersion of panels in heated seawater under 1500V tension for an extended duration, ensuring the design's impeccable quality and durability.

The solar module is built with waterproof materials for long-lasting use in moisture-prone areas. Its frameless design reduces aluminum usage, cutting raw material costs by nearly 10%, making it a more affordable and durable choice for solar installations.

The module's flat back surface enables optimal contact with membrane, effectively reducing operating temperatures and significantly increasing overall system power output. It also underwent rigorous benchmarking at DNV labs in Singapore. The testing involved a comprehensive comparison with ground mount systems and other floating technologies, specifically focusing on validating the superior cooling effects offered by the membrane solution.

GCL SI has been actively involved in providing on-site support throughout the entire project. Additionally, they will utilize this opportunity to conduct further testing on the panels, closely observing how the modules perform in the face of larger waves and exposure to saltwater. This collaborative effort involves the expertise of GCL SI's technical team, aiming to gain valuable insights and enhance the module's resilience in challenging marine conditions.

Furthermore, Ocean Sun and GCL SI have a history of successful collaboration on previous projects. One notable example is the installation in Magat, Philippines, in 2019. Moreover, they joined forces for a significant 2 MWp FPV project at Banja dam in Albania. This project was successfully commissioned in January 2023, further solidifying the partnership between the two brands.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2308872/Figure_1_OS_50m_diameter_system_at_Tazacorte__La_Palma.jpg

