Long-Term Psoriatic Arthritis Data for AbbVie's Skyrizi Likely to Impact Future IL-23 Preference, Spherix Global Insights Reports

Newly released data may provide a competitive edge over in-class competitor, Janssen's Tremfya

EXTON, Pa., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spherix Global Insights, a leading provider of market research, business intelligence, and advisory services to the global life sciences industry, has been tracking the evolution of the US psoriatic arthritis (PsA) market for seven years, including the uptake and impact of various market entrants.

Results from Spherix's most recent RealTime Dynamix™ research series, which surveyed 105 US rheumatologists, revealed that prescribers largely continue to favor the IL-17 inhibitors (Novartis' Cosentyx and Eli Lilly's Taltz) over the IL-23 inhibitors (Janssen's Tremfya and AbbVie's Skyrizi) for the treatment of PsA. Preference for the IL-17s is typically attributed to their efficacy—particularly when it comes to joint involvement—and prescribers' overall familiarity and experience with the class.

Though respondents are less inclined to favor IL-23s in PsA, when asked which brand they would pick if limited to just one, Tremfya has held a consistent competitive edge over in-class rival, Skyrizi. Preference for Tremfya is mostly attributed to prescriber comfort and familiarity; however, many rheumatologists continue to desire a better way to differentiate the two IL-23s, which AbbVie's recent post-marketing trial data release for Skyrizi may address.

On September 10, 2022, AbbVie released long-term efficacy data for Skyrizi gleaned from the KEEPSaKE 1 and KEEPSaKE 2 Phase 3 PsA clinical trials. Results reveal that Skyrizi demonstrated long-term efficacy for both skin and joint involvement in PsA, with over half of patients achieving a PASI 90 score and ACR20 response at week 100, as well as improvement in enthesitis and dactylitis.

Spherix probed US rheumatologists on the impact of this new data and found that virtually all respondents had a positive reaction to the news; one-fifth reported extremely positive perceptions for the brand as a result. The news not only impacted rheumatologists' perceptions but almost all indicated that it would have at least a moderate impact on their willingness to prescribe Skyrizi to their PsA patients.

In comparing similar long-term efficacy data for Tremfya in PsA, Janssen's IL-23 appears to again hold a slight edge over Skyrizi on skin and joint efficacy. Despite this, having similar data for Skyrizi may sway some prior Tremfya loyalists. Indeed, two-fifths of respondents who originally indicated greater preference for Tremfya stated this new data is likely to change their preference in favor of Skyrizi.

Actual impacts of this news have yet to shake out, and 2023 usage projections continue to place the IL-17s and TNF inhibitors at the forefront of the market (but also reveal the two IL-23s are neck and neck in terms of user-base and brand-share). Of particular note, the biggest market shaker will likely be in the form of AbbVie's oral JAK inhibitor, Rinvoq, which is projected to boast the largest PsA market-share gains over the next six months (outpacing individual use of Tremfya and Skyrizi).

