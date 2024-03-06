Long-time Advocate and NFL All-Star Ricky Williams Joins the Cannabis Freedom Party

LAS VEGAS, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant development for cannabis policy advocacy and political representation, the Cannabis Freedom Party is proud to announce that former NFL star and prolific cannabis advocate Ricky Williams has officially joined the party. Williams, an outspoken advocate for cannabis reform and holistic health, brings a wealth of experience, passion, and public attention to the party's mission of promoting cannabis freedom, restorative justice, and natural wellness.

Ricky Williams's journey from professional sports to cannabis advocacy is marked by his personal experiences with the therapeutic benefits of cannabis, which he credits for helping him manage pain and stress throughout and after his NFL career. Williams's involvement in the Cannabis Freedom Party signifies a merging of personal conviction with political action, aiming to effect meaningful change in cannabis.

As a member of the Cannabis Freedom Party, Williams will focus on several key initiatives, including:

Advocating for Federal Cannabis Normalization: Championing policies the provide safe, consistent, and affordable access for American consumers.

Championing policies the provide safe, consistent, and affordable access for American consumers. Supporting Medical Cannabis Research: Encouraging and funding research into the medicinal properties of cannabis to further integrate its benefits into public health, medical treatments, and wellness practices.

Encouraging and funding research into the medicinal properties of cannabis to further integrate its benefits into public health, medical treatments, and wellness practices. Promoting Restorative Justice: Working towards rectifying the injustices caused by the War on Drugs, particularly in communities of color and disabled veterans through comprehensive policy reform, cannabis infraction expungement and community support programs.

Working towards rectifying the injustices caused by the War on Drugs, particularly in communities of color and disabled veterans through comprehensive policy reform, cannabis infraction expungement and community support programs. Educating the Public: Leveraging his platform to raise awareness about the benefits of responsible cannabis use and the importance of holistic health, aiming to shift public perception and promote informed dialogue.

"Joining the Cannabis Freedom Party is a natural step in my journey, not only as a cannabis advocate but as someone who believes deeply in the healing power of plants and the need for restorative justice measures in our country," said Williams. "I'm excited to work with the party to bring about the changes we so desperately need, making cannabis safely accessible and removing the stigma for the betterment of society."

The Cannabis Freedom Party believes that Ricky Williams's involvement will bring invaluable insight and momentum to both the movement and the cause of cannabis freedom. His dedication to wellness, justice, and advocacy aligns with the core values of the party, promising a future where cannabis is recognized for its potential to heal, uplift, and unite. Please visit www.cannabisfreedomparty.com and make your contribution today to support this truly consequential legislative campaign.

For more information about the Cannabis Freedom Party and its initiatives, please visit www.cannabisfreedomparty.com.

Follow us on Social:

https://www.instagram.com/cannabisfreedompac/

https://twitter.com/CannaFreedomPAC

Contact: email: [email protected]

SOURCE Cannabis Freedom Party