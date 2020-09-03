Long-Time Agency Healthcare Leader, Michael Rinaldo, Joins Interdependence Public Relations

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interdependence Public Relations announced today that Michael Rinaldo has joined the agency as President, Global Health Business. Rinaldo will be responsible for driving business strategy, delivering senior counsel, growing healthcare client relationships and strengthening Interdependence's position and influence in the global healthcare business arena.

"What excites me about Interdependence is its commitment to high-impact client relationships which start with a media engagement approach that leverages predictive analytics and AI to secure results," said Rinaldo. "We plan to combine in-market experience and a deep understanding of healthcare that clients demand, with an advanced technology-driven, results-focused approach that clients want." Rinaldo joins a growing agency team that has collectively worked with some of the biggest healthcare brands and companies, including 15 of the Top 20 pharmaceutical companies. That experience is supercharged by Interviewed™, the most advanced predictive analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) technology in public relations, to maximize consistent media placements.

"Clients are looking for new options and innovative approaches that deliver predictable, targeted media coverage and full-scale communication solutions," according to Rinaldo. "Interdependence has developed a technology platform called InterviewedTM which has helped increase pitch conversion for its clients by 300-400 percent, increasing traffic to websites, converting users, driving thought leadership and increasing client valuation. It's an approach that's ideally suited to the highly competitive healthcare space," Rinaldo continued, "where breaking through is essential for meeting business goals and ultimately transforming patient lives."

Over the course of a three-decade career in public relations, Rinaldo has built reputations, brands and businesses leveraging broad experience across a wide swath of healthcare communications, from public health and patient education to brand marketing and corporate reputation. Rinaldo's ability to marry public health needs with business opportunity has helped influence opinion, shape policy and change diagnostic, treatment and care delivery. He led Fleishman Hillard's global healthcare practice for more than a decade. Rinaldo followed that up by playing a lead role in building dna Communications – part of the IPG and Weber Shandwick network – into a global healthcare public relations agency.

"At Interdependence we'll never lose sight of the importance of media and its ability to influence beliefs and behaviors," said Rinaldo. "And we'll never miss the chance to use media engagement as a springboard for deeper connections with important stakeholders like patients and healthcare providers."

About INTERDEPENDENCE PUBLIC RELATIONS

Established in 2012, Interdependence is a full-service digital PR, investor relations and media communications firm supercharged by the most advanced technology ever in public relations to maximize consistent media placements in prestigious media and industry outlets. It is an experience that stands apart. We power constant media placements for some of the most notable companies in the world from leading Silicon Valley venture backed startups to firms with billions of dollars in annual revenues. Our team consists of former journalists and veteran public relations experts. Our strong relationships with journalist and editors across the board at national, global and industry trade publications give us an unrivaled presence and a competitive edge when it comes to strengthening our clients' brands and reputations.

About INTERVIEWEDTM

Interdependence's proprietary Interviewed™ technology works by breaking each of its client's brands into roughly 50 key terms that best describe the product's or company's relevant attributes and positioning. Every minute, the technology uses AI and predictive analytics to search for breaking news, trending stories and emerging topics that relate to those key terms. Once it finds a match, it identifies journalists that cover that match term but have not yet written about the story. Agency professionals then craft a customized pitch and insert a client's expert as a leading subject authority. In doing so, the writer or journalist becomes aware of the traffic-driven story, gains interest and doesn't have to spend hours looking for resources for their feature or expert story.

But it's not just about getting into a traffic-driven story. The technology's analytics give Interdependence the insights and inspiration that help create and drive stories that are strategically and creatively aligned to a brand's interests and business needs. Using the data and knowledge gained via Interviewed™ the agency is able to identify far more feature stories, expert stories, TV, radio, podcasts, Op-Ed and bylines, data-driven stories, campaign concepts and brand activations. It's a full-scale strategy and communications solution.

