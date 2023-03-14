Long-time Alabama Insurance Agency Announces Merger

Flowers Insurance Agency, LLC. joins the rapidly growing WRM Group, LLC. in a recent deal

DOTHAN, Ala., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowers Insurance Agency recently announced it entered into a merger agreement with the Where Relationships Matter (WRM) Group, LLC. The independent insurance agency with offices in Dothan, Eufaula, and Phenix City, Alabama is the third member of the WRM Group.

"Our primary goal at Flowers has always been to do what is best for our clients and employees…every time!" Shane Sinquefield, Managing Partner of Flowers Insurance Agency, stated. "By bringing these three long-time agencies together, it elevates that same focus going forward. More resources, opportunities, and industry-specific expertise puts us in an even better position to help our clients and employees prosper personally and in business."

Sinquefield joins Haig Wright II and Lin Moore as a Managing Member of the WRM Group, which was formed in 2022 as a result of the merger between Byars|Wright Insurance and Pritchett-Moore Insurance. Like the others, Flowers Insurance Agency will maintain and operate under its brand name, now as a member of the WRM Group.

"We recognize the advantages of this merger and believe it will benefit everyone involved, especially our employees and clients," said Trip Wheelless, Senior Partner of Flowers Insurance Agency. Wheelless is now part of the WRM Group's Executive Committee. "We're excited to pool our resources together to provide even more value and service to our clients."

The WRM Group is strategically expanding its footprint by selectively partnering with other independent agencies that have a proven track record of growth and a strong cultural match.

"Shane and Trip are long-time friends and highly respected associates of ours, so it was a welcome partnership," said Wright, CEO of WRM Group. "They have a great reputation in their local markets and robust community ties. Bringing such agency members into WRM Group supports our long-term vision."

Managing Members of the WRM Group agree that merging the agencies under one larger entity enables them to meaningfully scale and drive significant value in the independent sector.

Flowers' employees will continue working from their respective offices as there are no plans to change locations. They provide Commercial Insurance, Surety/Bonding, Employee Benefits solutions, Personal and Life insurance. Learn more about the newest member of the WRM Group at flowersinsurance.com.

