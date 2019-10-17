Long time Cox Auto Veteran Chris Benvie joins Octane Marketing

In October of this year Chris made the choice to join rapidly growing Octane Marketing which works with dealers and dealer groups all over the country providing integrated marketing services. According to Octane CEO Adam Stone, "We are thrilled to add Chris to our team where he will not only bring on new clients, but also help us build out our internal and external sales team to represent our company across the country."

Being from "the car business," Chris offers a unique perspective of how to work with dealers and get the most out of their investments in advertising, as well as the new and used car marketplace.

Fun fact about Chris; he's a true car guy (if you couldn't already tell)! Chris serves on the Board of Trustees at Larz Anderson Auto Museum in Massachusetts, organizes and participates in dozens of car-related events throughout the year, and has owned over 45 cars in the last 18 years!

About Octane Marketing

Octane Marketing offers full service integrated marketing strategies focused on digital marketing, social media, video, reputation management and marketing communications. Octane has been recognized as a top performer by Google and was named a Google Premier Partner in 2016. Octane also enjoys "Partner" relationships with Bing, Oracle Data Cloud and CDK Global.

Octane clients rely on the company for SEM, retargeting, Online Video pre-roll ads, targeted online display, Facebook posting and content, reputation management, email and direct mail campaigns. The experienced leadership team has over 150 years combined of OEM, retail and auto agency experience. Octane also recently launched their line of VinFuel products to promote dealers inventory dynamically online.

