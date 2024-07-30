Long-Time Entrepreneur to Debut Blingle! in Richmond Community

This is The Brand's First Location in Virginia.

RICHMOND, Va., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blingle!, the premier outdoor lighting franchise, announced today its newest franchise location in Richmond that is owned and operated by Billy Droste. This location, the first in the state of Virginia, will serve the entire area of Central Virginia.

Richmond born and raised; Droste became an entrepreneur in 2003 when he opened his own seamless gutter company. After owning his own business for nearly 20 years, Droste wanted a change and to slow down. In February of 2022, while at its peak, he sold the business and decided to work with a previous customer to help increase their residential sales. Following that opportunity, Droste was ready for his next venture, and to own his own business again. The Blingle! name came to the top of discussions while talking to some friends in December of 2023.

While franchising was never the top of mind for Droste, it was the various product and service options that ultimately made Blingle! the right choice for him. He was used to running everything by himself and was ready to have additional support to run his business.

"Blingle! is able to provide lighting options for any customer's need to create the perfect one-stop-shop for the Richmond community," Droste said. "I am excited to open the doors and get involved with the community to create projects they are proud to show off to friends and family."

Blingle! of Richmond opened earlier this year to begin lighting the community.

"We are excited to have Billy join the Blingle! family," Josh Skolnick, Founder of HorsePower Brands said. "To be able to bring the premier products and service that we have to offer to the Richmond community is a great opportunity."

To learn more about Blingle! please visit: blingle.com. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit: blingle.com/franchising and horsepowerbrands.com.

ABOUT BLINGLE!

Founded in Omaha, Neb. in 2014, Blingle!, a part of HorsePower Brands, specializes in providing year-round premium lighting services for homes, businesses and events. Blingle!'s services cover all outdoor lighting needs, including landscape, permanent, holiday, patio, event, and commercial lighting. As the premier lighting service, Blingle! uses state-of-the-art designs and products to transform outdoor spaces and create memorable illuminations with spectacular lighting. Blingle! is Ida Dark Sky approved, and accredited by the Better Business Bureau and The Institute of Wedding and Event Design. Additionally, Blingle! was named an Elite Service and Screened and Approved by HomeAdvisor. To learn more about Blingle! and HorsePower Brands, please visit https://www.blingle.com/ or https://horsepowerbrands.com/.

