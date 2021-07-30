Long-time Friends Open New Capriotti's Sandwich Shop in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more, debuted a new location in Broken Arrow at 915 East Kenosha St. on August 2. Capriotti's brings the Broken Arrow community its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning and other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients.

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including The Bobbie, made with our fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo, the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw and the cheesesteak is made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese plus hot or sweet peppers. The Broken Arrow Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services.

Capriotti's new location is owned and operated by Stan Swyden and Glen Bawcum. These two Oklahoma natives first met during their freshman year at East Central University while playing on the varsity tennis team. Sharing a love for both sports and food, Stan and Glen have now been close friends for over 35 years. Following their dream of always wanting to be business partners, this duo is eager to bring a new Capriotti's Sandwich Shop to the Broken Arrow community.

"Broken Arrow is a consistently growing and thriving community and we are excited to give back by partnering with local programs, public schools, and sports teams," said Swyden. "Capriotti's hand-crafted sandwiches and bold flavors are completely head and shoulders above any sandwich we have ever tried, and we're looking forward to bringing this experience to our neighbors and enhance the local food scene in Broken Arrow."

Broken Arrow Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. The restaurant also features online ordering. Capriotti's in Broken Arrow offers catering for any event from corporate events to birthday parties with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches or a hot homemade meatball bar.

"Our new Capriotti's will offer quality, gourmet sandwiches that taste amazing," said Bawcum. "The first time I tried Capriotti's, I was blown away by the great flavors and the signature sandwich, The Bobbie."

Capriotti's is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday. For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at 918-893-3826.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the U.S. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook and follow on Instagram.

