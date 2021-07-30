Long View Equity Acquires Central Austin Medical Office Building

AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Long View Equity (the "Company") announced today the recent acquisition of 4314 Medical Parkway, an 8,000 SF office building. The location is near the intersection of 45th Street and Medical Parkway in central Austin, Texas, with close proximity to Seton Medical Center and The Heart Hospital. The building was constructed in 1972 and has been operated by the previous owner as a medical office for the last 20 years.

The acquisition is part of the Company's newest fund, Long View Equity Partners IV. Building on the success of its prior funds, with Fund IV the Company seeks to construct a diversified portfolio of industrial, office, and retail properties located predominately in major metro markets in Texas.

"We have been focusing on finding smaller office buildings such as this one in central Austin for about a year and opportunities such as this are rare" commented Daniel Campbell, Managing Director. "We believe that central Austin is poised for even more demand as Austin becomes a gateway market. Our strategy on this asset is to immediately remodel and expand the building and lease it to smaller companies with a desire to be in central Austin. We expect this asset to be a part of the portfolio for a long time."

Brian Novy with the Novy Company represented the seller.

Long View Equity

Long View Equity, LLC, founded in 2010, is an Austin, Texas based investment management company that oversees investment decisions and operations of real estate investment funds and other syndicated investment vehicles. Long View Equity's core purpose is to create long-term value for its 100+ investors by making well-thought-out investment decisions, exercising diligence in management, and continually seeking out opportunities to create value. The Company pursues strategies involving the direct acquisition of core-plus and value-added investments and has a proven 10+ year track record of operating over 50 office, retail, or industrial real estate properties located primarily in metropolitan markets in Texas.

For more information about Long View Equity, please visit: www.longviewequity.com

Long View Equity

Daniel Campbell

(512) 377-9395

[email protected]

SOURCE Long View Equity

