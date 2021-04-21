Long View Equity Acquires Three Property Industrial Portfolio

AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Long View Equity (the "Company") announced today the recent acquisition of a three-building warehouse portfolio leased to Shearer Supply, a leading distributor of residential and commercial HVAC equipment. The buildings total over 120,000 SF and are well-located within the important distribution markets of Fort Worth, Lubbock, and Oklahoma City.

The transaction is the fifth for the Company's recently launched fund, Long View Equity Partners IV. Building on the success of its prior funds, with Fund IV the Company seeks to construct a diversified portfolio of industrial, office, and retail properties located predominately in major metro markets in Texas.

Daniel Campbell, managing director, commented, "Long View is pleased to acquire this off-market portfolio of industrial assets in three markets poised for long-term growth. Our new tenant, Shearer Supply, is a family-owned business that has been operating for over 35 years and we are excited to begin our relationship together."

Long View Equity

Long View Equity, LLC, founded in 2010, is an Austin, Texas based investment management company that oversees investment decisions and operations of real estate investment funds and other syndicated investment vehicles. Long View Equity's core purpose is to create long-term value for its 100+ investors by making well-thought-out investment decisions, exercising diligence in management, and continually seeking out opportunities to create value. The Company pursues strategies involving the direct acquisition of core-plus and value-added investments and has a proven 10+ year track record of operating over 50 office, retail, or industrial real estate properties located primarily in metropolitan markets in Texas.

For more information about Long View Equity, please visit: www.longviewequity.com

Contacts:

Long View Equity

Daniel Campbell

(512) 377-9395

[email protected]

SOURCE Long View Equity

Related Links

http://longviewequity.com/

