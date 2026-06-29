Long View Ranked #13 Globally on the 2026 MSP 501, Recognized Among the World's Leading Managed Service Providers

CALGARY, AB, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Long View today announced it has been ranked #13 globally on the prestigious 2026 MSP 501, the technology industry's definitive ranking of the world's top managed service providers.

The annual MSP 501 recognizes organizations that demonstrate outstanding business performance, operational excellence, recurring revenue strength, innovation, and long-term financial health. The ranking is widely regarded as one of the industry's most respected benchmarks for managed service providers worldwide.

This year's recognition places Long View among an elite group of technology companies delivering transformative managed services across cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, digital workplace, networking, and infrastructure solutions.

"Being recognized as the #13 managed service provider in the world is a reflection of the exceptional talent, passion, and commitment of our people," said Brent Allison, CEO of Long View. "Our clients trust us to help them solve complex business challenges and navigate an increasingly dynamic technology landscape. This achievement belongs to every member of the Long View team and reinforces our commitment to deliver meaningful business outcomes through innovation, trusted partnerships, and exceptional client experiences."

For more than two decades, Long View has helped organizations across North America modernize their IT environments, strengthen cybersecurity, accelerate cloud adoption, and harness emerging technologies such as AI to drive measurable business value.

"We're honored to be recognized among the world's leading managed service providers," Allison added. "As technology continues to evolve, we remain focused on helping our clients move forward with confidence while continuing to invest in our people, our capabilities, and the long-term success of those we serve."

The 2026 MSP 501 winners will be recognized by MSP Summit later this year and featured among the world's highest-performing managed service providers.

For more information about Long View, visit www.longviewsystems.com.

SOURCE Long View Systems Corporation