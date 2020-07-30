Longaberger Reimagines Social Selling For The Millennial Generation In New Chapter For The Company

NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Longaberger, a social selling retailer and American home collectibles brand known for artisanal handcrafted products, announces next chapter for the company with the launch of a new digital social selling business model, offering timeless and new modern décor products that will inspire the highly-engaged community.

The Longaberger Company was founded by Dave Longaberger in 1973 and for generations, the family has manufactured handmade maple baskets and various home products that have been collected by a loyal community of customers. In 2019, Xcel Brands (Nasdaq: XELB) acquired The Longaberger Company and is committed to reimagining Longaberger into the world's largest and most engaged social commerce community.

With a digital-first approach, Xcel Brands has transformed Longaberger's traditional multi-level platform into a state-of-the-art peer-to-peer social commerce community with expanded home and lifestyle categories. Each Home & Life Stylist is now provided with a personalized digital storefront, which is enabled with advanced SMART web technology in the form of a personalized marketplace customized with a secure and quick connection to their social media networks. For an annual fee of $49.00, the program offers 20% marketing compensation for all sales, 20% discount on self-purchases, and 5% override on the sales of new Home & Life Stylists recruited to join their team.

"Transforming the heritage of the Longaberger brand into a digital-first company for our engaged community was our top priority," said Robert W. D'Loren, Xcel's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We aim to build upon the rich history coupled with our new digital social selling business model to become the world's largest, and most engaged, social commerce community."

Longaberger has a deep mission to support and empower artisans across the United States and around the world by curating a selection of products that are hand-made, hand-crafted and hand-selected. Current categories offered include: baskets, cookware, tabletop, drinkware, serve ware, storage, décor, ceramics, linens, furniture and gourmet foods. Longaberger will be entering new categories, including new launches and artisan partnerships in pottery, wine, jewelry, apparel, home fragrance, essential oils, skin wellness and more.

To join the Longaberger Family as a Home & Life Stylist, visit longaberger.com/join and for more company information, visit the website at longaberger.com or on social media at @thelongabergerfamily, #longaberger and #thelongabergerfamily.

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, production, marketing, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded by Robert W. D'Loren in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social as one. Xcel owns the Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, and C. Wonder brands, and it owns and manages the Longaberger brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing LLC, pioneering a ubiquitous sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, brick-and-mortar retail, e-commerce and peer to peer channels. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. With an experienced team of professionals focused on design, production, and digital marketing, Xcel maintains control of product quality and promotion across all of its product categories and distribution channels. Xcel differentiates by design. www.xcelbrands.com

