Longbio Pharma Presented Positive Phase 1 Results for LP-003 at 2024AAD

SAN DIEGO, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Longbio Pharma (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. (referred to as "Longbio Pharma"), a leading biotech company dedicated to developing innovative protein treatments for allergy, respiratory, dermatology, hematology, ophthalmology, and other autoimmune and rare diseases, proudly announced the Phase I data of LP-003 (new generation of anti-IgE antibody) at the 2024 American Academy of Dermatology Association annual meeting (2024AAD).

The presentation of the poster titled "A Phase 1 study in healthy subjects of LP-003, a novel long-acting, high affinity anti-IgE antibody" by Longbio Pharma marked a significant moment during the conference.

Results:

In a randomized, double-blind, single-ascending-dose Phase I clinical study (CTR20221413), 32 healthy subjects were randomly divided into 5 groups to receive a single intravenous dose of 0.3 mg/kg, 1 mg/kg, 3 mg/kg, 6 mg/kg and 10 mg/kg respectively. Safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics (free IgE levels) profile was evaluated.

LP-003 exhibited a non-linear PK characteristic with T 1/2 ranging from 44.6 days to 76.5 days, which is approximately 2～3 fold of Omalizumab. Moreover, the free-IgE was suppressed to below detection range for more than 168 days at 1 mg/kg group (except one with high baseline IgE level) to 10 mg/kg group.

LP-003 appears to show good safety profile. No Grade 3 and above TEAE was reported, establishing a solid foundation for further investigation and advancement.

Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) stands as a prevalent skin disorder affecting approximately 1–2% of the global population. Despite SoC treatment, the efficacy and duration of relief remain significant challenges for patients and healthcare providers alike. Anti-IgE therapy was approved as a second-line treatment, however, only approximately 40% of patients achieving complete response following 300 mg Omalizumab dosing. Thus, a novel anti-IgE treatments offering higher efficacy and prolonged relief is needed.

The successful Phase II study of Ligelizumab points a way that anti-IgE antibody with higher IgE affinity and more potent efficacy (FcεRI inhibition) retains the potential to be superior against Omalizumab.

In this study, Longbio Pharma developed a new generation of anti-IgE antibody, LP-003, of higher IgE binding affinity, stronger FcεRI inhibition bioactivity, compared to Omalizumab and even Ligelizumab. Meanwhile, LP-003 has a much longer half-life (approximately 45∽76 days) compared to Omalizumab (approximately 17∽20 days).

Moreover, a Phase II clinical trial (NCT06228560) of total 200 adult refractory CSU patients, despite up-dosing anti-histamine (H1) treatment, are being enrolled into 5 distinct groups (n=40/group), including three LP-003 treatment groups, one omalizumab treatment group, to provide a head-to-head comparison, and one placebo group. The topline results are expected to be released in early 2025.

About LP-003

LP-003, a novel monoclonal anti-IgE antibody was generated, humanized, and engineered by Dr. Sun, Nai-chau, who is the inventor of Omalizumab, and co-founder of Tanox. Based on the 30+ years R&D experience on IgE target, Dr Sun developed a new generation of anti-IgE antibody (LP-003). Its extensive characterization including: affinity, bioactivity (FcεRI and FcεRII/CD23 inhibition), off-target binding and animal study (Tox and efficacy) was conducted. LP-003 just accomplished its Phase II study of allergic rhinitis. The current data shows LP-003 has the potential to become a best-in-class treatment.

About Longbio Pharma

LongBio Pharma is a biotech company located in Shanghai/Changshu, China. The company, which was founded in 2018, focuses on autoimmune and complement diseases, serving patients and society.

For more information, please visit: www.longbio.com or please contact: [email protected].

