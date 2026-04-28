LONGBOW PARTNERS EXPANDS NORTH TEXAS PRACTICE WITH ADDITION OF MERCEDES BOLEN

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Texas, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Longbow Partners announced today that respected external affairs strategist Mercedes Bolen has joined the advisory and advocacy firm to lead local municipal and county government affairs, public relations, and client communications strategies. Bolen brings more than two decades of experience leading high‑impact initiatives and building alignment between organizations and local leaders across North Texas.

2026 Bolen M Head Shot

Most recently, Bolen served as head of the Communications group and then Vice President of External Affairs and Strategic Initiatives at Hillwood Development Company, where she represented major partnerships and projects across AllianceTexas and advanced the company's interests throughout the broader North Texas region. Prior to her 13 years of experience at Hillwood, she led municipal and community affairs for Chesapeake Energy throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth region, crafting clear narratives rooted in technical issues and supporting land‑use solutions that balanced operational needs with community interests.

"Mercedes is one of the most effective communicators and trusted advocates in North Texas and has been a proven coalition builder since I first met her in 2007," said David Parker, Partner and Managing Director of Longbow's North Texas office. "For almost two decades, our national, state, and local clients have trusted Longbow to handle their most complex work in Texas. Mercedes' ability to navigate political dynamics and translate business objectives into action is exactly what those clients expect."

For more than 15 years, Longbow Partners has advised organizations navigating complex political, regulatory, and community environments, delivering disciplined strategies and results in high‑stakes settings. Bolen's addition strengthens the firm's Dallas–Fort Worth presence and its turnkey state‑and‑local advocacy services for clients operating at the intersection of policy, business development, reputation, and regional growth.

"I'm excited to join longtime colleagues in strengthening an already exceptional firm," Bolen said. "Longbow's commitment to service, strategy, and trusted relationships aligns with how I approach this work. Together, we'll help clients cut through complexity and deliver results that matter."

ABOUT LONGBOW PARTNERS

Founded in 2010, Longbow Partners represents and advises businesses, trade associations, nonprofits, and individuals on the public policy and political matters impacting their ability to succeed. With a carefully curated client base, an unwavering commitment to ethical practices and individualized service informed by full-team collaboration, the professionals at Longbow leverage diverse skills and strategic perspectives to provide personal, attentive counsel and client-focused solutions for a wide range of business, industry, and public policy objectives. For additional information, please visit longbowpartners.com.

SOURCE Longbow Partners