Longest-Running Free Music Festival in America Returns for its 89th Season With Al Green, Public Enemy, Patti LaBelle, Major Lazer, Japanese Breakfast & More!

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when concert tickets are skyrocketing and festivals are disappearing, Stern Grove Festival continues to do something increasingly rare: bringing tens of thousands of people together for free.

Running June 14 through August 16, the 2026 season brings a lineup of superstars and international talent to the Sigmund Stern Recreation Grove. Al Green, Public Enemy, Patti LaBelle, Major Lazer, Japanese Breakfast, Violent Femmes, Charley Crockett, Suki Waterhouse, and Bomba Estéreo all take the stage — at no cost to attendees. More than half the lineup hails from the Bay Area, making this one of the most locally rooted seasons in the festival's history.

"In our 89th season, we're reminded that music has a unique ability to lift us, heal us, and bring us together," said Executive Director Bob Fiedler. "Stern Grove is a place where that joy is shared across generations."

Founded in 1938 by Rosalie Meyer Stern on the belief that live music should be accessible to everyone, the festival has since welcomed more than 5 million guests. Today, Rosalie's great-great grandsons Matthew Goldman and Jason Goldman carry that legacy forward. "Supporting live music feels more important than ever," said Board Chairman Matthew Goldman. "We are honoring our local artists and staying true to our mission while ensuring this beloved tradition continues to thrive."

The season closes with The Big Picnic Weekend, a two-day fundraising finale on August 15–16, featuring Public Enemy on Saturday and Al Green with Goapele and the GLIDE Ensemble on Sunday.

Free tickets for each concert are available by lottery at sterngrove.org.

STERN GROVE FESTIVAL – 2026 LINEUP

June 14 – Peter Cat Recording Co. + Marinero

June 21 – Bomba Estéreo + La Misa Negra

June 28 – Japanese Breakfast

July 5 – Major Lazer + Fijiana + DJ Bad Juuju

July 19 – Charley Crockett + Nicki Bluhm

July 26 – Suki Waterhouse + Charlotte Lawrence

August 2 – Violent Femmes + Tune-Yards

August 9 – Patti LaBelle + Destini Wolf

The Big Picnic Weekend

August 15 – Public Enemy

August 16 – Al Green + Goapele + The GLIDE Ensemble

Press Contacts

Molly Fremgen // Marketing Director, Stern Grove Festival // [email protected]

Cesar Lerma // Press Manager, C2L PR // [email protected]

Learn more at www.sterngrove.org

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ABOUT STERN GROVE FESTIVAL: Stern Grove Festival is a nonprofit that has delivered free, world-class live music for 89 years, welcoming more than 5 million guests. Past performers include Diana Ross, Janelle Monáe, Herbie Hancock, Chaka Khan, Ziggy Marley, The Flaming Lips, and many more. The festival's mission is simple: great music should be free for everyone.

SOURCE Stern Grove Festival