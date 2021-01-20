Longève Perfects Meat-Like Texture with their Plant-Based Protein Crumbles

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Food Network's Healthy Eats, plant-based diets are still going strong in 2021, however many people aren't ready to give up meat and other animal-based foods entirely1. Flexitarians savor the texture and taste of meat, which comes with high expectations for their meat alternatives. Founder & CEO of Longève, Douglas Kantner spent decades in the protein ingredients industry, working with animal-based proteins, before launching his line of Plant-Based Protein Crumbles and Breadless Crumbs designed for the flexitarian. When mushroom and bulgur burgers won't do, savvy home chefs are reaching for Plant-Based Protein Crumbles, a meat substitute that doesn't sacrifice texture or flavor to attain a healthy, sustainable way of eating. Plant-based Protein Crumbles are made from nutritious pea protein and deliver 20g of protein per serving. They're easily reconstituted in hot water for five minutes for use in everything from chili and tacos to Bolognese sauce and curries. Looking to pack more protein into your favorite "breaded" foods without the additional carbs and gluten? Longève Breadless Crumbs are made from 100% pea protein and replace breadcrumbs in your favorite recipes, and feature 7g of protein per serving. Longève Breadless Crumbs are the perfect ingredient to perfect a Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp, Heart of Palm "Crab" Cakes, or Panko-Encrusted salmon with Crispy Crumbles and Sauteed Mixed Vegetables. Click here for a full list of these recipes using Longève foods.