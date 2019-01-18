Longeveron Discusses Latest Stem Cell Findings for Aging Frailty at the International Conference on Frailty & Sarcopenia Research

MIAMI, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Longeveron LLC, a biopharmaceutical company that develops cellular therapies for aging-related diseases, will discuss the company's latest clinical research of its stem cell treatments for Aging Frailty at the International Conference on Frailty & Sarcopenia Research, to be held February 20-22 at the Eden Roc Hotel on Miami Beach.

Longeveron's session, "Allogeneic Bone Marrow-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells as a Treatment for Aging-Related Indications," is scheduled for Thursday, February 21 at 11:40 am. The company will discuss the positive results of its Phase I and Phase 2 trials examining the safety and efficacy of its stem cell treatments for Aging Frailty. Trial participants, with an average age of 76, showed marked improvement in physical performance, lung function and reduction of inflammation, all significant biomarkers of Frailty. The company is now recruiting for an expanded Phase 2b Aging Frailty study,

The company will also review the progress of its Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of its Mesenchymal Stem Cells in patients with Alzheimer's disease, and its Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials to evaluate the safety and efficacy of its stem cells for improving flu vaccine immune response in older patients. Longeveron's MSC product is derived from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors.

On Friday, February 22, from 8 to 9 am, Longeveron will also host a breakfast industry symposium, "Trends in Anti-Aging Research Aimed at Extending the Healthspan."

"By 2050, the global population age 60 and over is expected to reach two billion. Aging Frailty is now recognized as a serious geriatric syndrome that leads to other severe serious health conditions, such as heart disease and lung disease. Our research so far has demonstrated that regenerative stem cell therapies hold great potential to improve healthspans – health and quality of life at the later stages of life – and to ameliorate the chronic, debilitating conditions associated with aging," said Geoff Green, Longeveron SVP of Clinical Operations.

Frailty and sarcopenia – the age-related loss of muscle mass – have emerged as serious health concerns worldwide and major reasons for the loss of functional independence among older people. At the conference, Longeveron will join other noted scientists and researchers describing recent progress in understanding frailty and sarcopenia, and developing interventions to prevent or treat these conditions. ICFSR 2019 features five keynote addresses, eight symposia, 13 mini-conferences and 42 additional oral presentations.

About Longeveron

Longeveron (www.longeveron.com) is a regenerative medicine therapy company founded in 2014. Longeveron's goal is to provide the first of its kind biological solution for aging-related diseases, and is dedicated to developing safe cell-based therapeutics to revolutionize the aging process and improve quality of life. The company's research focus areas Aging Frailty, the Metabolic Syndrome and Alzheimer's Disease and gratefully acknowledges the generous support of the National Institutes of Health, the Alzheimer's Association and Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund. Longeveron is also conducting a Phase 1 trial to study Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, a rare indication that affects infants, supported through a grant from the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund.

For more information about the clinical trials Longeveron is sponsoring, visit ClinicalTrials.gov or Longeveron's website www.longeveron.com

SOURCE Longeveron LLC

Related Links

http://www.longeveron.com

