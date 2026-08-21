Longévité Palm Beach Founder Michelle Kavall to Speak at Amrit Ocean Resort on Perimenopause and Midlife Health

Michelle Kavall APRN FNP-C AFMCP will discuss what changes during perimenopause, why routine bloodwork may not explain how a woman feels, and what women can do next.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelle Kavall APRN FNP-C AFMCP, founder of Longévité Palm Beach, will present "Restore Your Vitality: The Midlife Recalibration Every Woman Deserves" at Amrit Ocean Resort on Saturday, August 22, 2026. The complimentary lecture and Q&A begins at 6:00 PM ET during Harmony Hour, part of Amrit's 11 Days of Wellness.

The session is for women noticing changes in sleep, energy, weight, mood, cycles, libido, or cognition despite routine testing that looks normal.

Michelle Kavall FNP-C AFMCP, founder of Longévité Palm Beach, will lead "Restore Your Vitality: The Midlife Recalibration Every Woman Deserves" at Amrit Ocean Resort on Singer Island, Saturday, August 22, 2026, at 6:00 PM ET. The complimentary Harmony Hour lecture and Q&A covers perimenopause, hormone health, and why routine bloodwork may not explain how a woman feels. Amrit Ocean Resort's 11 Days of Wellness runs August 20 through 30, 2026, on Singer Island, featuring expert conversations and wellness programming during National Wellness Month. Michelle Kavall's Harmony Hour session on perimenopause and midlife health takes place Saturday, August 22, 2026, at 6:00 PM ET.

"Women know when something has changed in their bodies, even when they cannot immediately explain why," Kavall said. "The goal should not be to dismiss those changes as part of getting older. We need to understand what is happening and determine what deserves attention."

Looking Beyond a Standard Hormone Panel

Kavall's approach at Longévité Palm Beach combines functional, integrative, and conventional medicine.

"A lot of women come in convinced they simply need estrogen," Kavall said. "Sometimes hormones are absolutely part of the picture, but I often find there are other contributors too, like insulin resistance, thyroid dysfunction, nutrient deficiencies, poor sleep, or gut issues. A single lab value rarely tells the whole story."

Her session will address what changes physiologically during perimenopause, when symptoms may warrant closer evaluation, how hormone therapy may be assessed, and the role of muscle, nutrition, sleep, and metabolic health in midlife.

The Perimenopause Edit

The event follows Kavall's release of The Perimenopause Edit: Introductory Guide, the first title in a planned series. The guide covers common changes during perimenopause, symptoms worth tracking, questions for a medical provider, and options that may be part of an individualized approach to midlife health.

"Women should not have to become hormone experts just to understand why they no longer feel like themselves," Kavall said.

The Perimenopause Edit is now available through Longévité Palm Beach, Google Books, and Apple Books.

Event Information

Saturday, August 22, 2026, 6:00 PM ET

Amrit Ocean Resort

3100 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, Florida 33404

Complimentary, advance registration encouraged.

Register for Restore Your Vitality at Amrit Ocean Resort

About Michelle Kavall and Longévité Palm Beach

Michelle Kavall APRN FNP-C AFMCP is a Board-Certified Family Nurse Practitioner, Functional Medicine Specialist, and founder of Longévité Palm Beach, an integrative and functional medicine practice in Boca Raton and West Palm Beach with telehealth across Florida. Her work focuses on women's health, hormone health, gut health, metabolic health, advanced diagnostics, and healthy aging. Book a Complimentary 15-Minute Consultation.

About Amrit Ocean Resort & Residences

Amrit Ocean Resort & Residences is a luxury wellness resort on seven beachfront acres on Singer Island, home to Amrit Wellness & Spa, the largest spa in Florida. More at www.amritocean.com.

Media Contact

Longévité Palm Beach

561-403-1611

[email protected]

https://longevitepalmbeach.com

SOURCE Longévité Palm Beach