Longévité Palm Beach Partners with Veronica Beard for "VB Gives Back" Event Benefiting Touch a Heart Foundation

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Longévité Palm Beach is partnering with luxury fashion brand Veronica Beard for an exclusive VB Gives Back shopping event benefiting the Touch a Heart Foundation, a South Florida-based nonprofit that supports underprivileged children and families in need.

The event will take place on Friday, October 24th, from 4-6 p.m. at Veronica Beard, 340 Royal Poinciana Way, Palm Beach, FL. Guests are invited to meet Michelle Kavall, Founder and Functional Medicine Specialist at Longévité Palm Beach, who will be in attendance to connect with the Palm Beach community and share insights on personalized, root-cause medicine for women's health and longevity.

As part of the VB Gives Back initiative, Veronica Beard will donate 15% of event proceeds to the Touch a Heart Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit devoted to improving the lives of children in South Florida through education, mentorship, and community programs.

"Veronica Beard embodies the same values we hold at Longévité: empowerment, confidence, and authenticity," said Michelle Kavall, FNP-C, FMACP. "This event is a wonderful way to bring together wellness and style while supporting a meaningful local cause that truly reflects the Palm Beach spirit."

Founded by sisters-in-law Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard, Veronica Beard is known for its sophisticated, effortlessly chic clothing that celebrates the modern woman's confidence and individuality. The brand's VB Gives Back initiative highlights female leaders and changemakers who are making an impact in their local communities.

Longévité Palm Beach, a woman-owned concierge medical practice with locations in West Palm Beach and Boca Raton, specializes in Functional Medicine, Gut Health, and Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). The clinic focuses on helping women identify and treat the root causes of imbalance—restoring health, energy, and vitality through personalized, science-based care.

Guests are encouraged to attend, shop, and support a meaningful cause. Those unable to visit in person may call the Palm Beach Veronica Beard store at (561) 453-0820 to place a phone order, which is eligible to be included in the donation.

Event Details:

What: VB Gives Back – Veronica Beard x Longévité Palm Beach

When: Friday, October 24, 4-6 p.m.

Where: Veronica Beard, 340 Royal Poinciana Way, Palm Beach, FL

Beneficiary: Touch a Heart Foundation

Media Contact:

Longévité Palm Beach

West Palm Beach location: (561) 208-5610

Boca Raton location: (561) 403-1611

[email protected]

www.longevitepalmbeach.com

SOURCE Longévité Palm Beach