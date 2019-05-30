Longevity and Anti-Senescence Therapy Market, 2023 - Emphasis on Stem Cell Research and Increasing demand for Cell-Based Assays

DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Longevity and Anti-Senescence Therapy Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global longevity and anti-senescence therapy market deals in the adoption of different therapies and treatment options used to extend human longevity and lifespan. Human longevity is typically used to describe the length of an individual's lifetime and is sometimes used as a synonym for life expectancy in the demography. Anti-senescence is the process by which cells stop dividing irreversibly and enter a stage of permanent growth arrest, eliminating cell death. Anti-senescence therapy is used in the treatment of senescence induced through unrepaired DNA damage or other cellular stresses.



Global longevity and anti-senescence market will witness rapid growth over the forecast period (2018-2023) owing to an increasing emphasis on Stem Cell Research and increasing demand for cell-based assays in research and development.



An increasing geriatric population across the globe and rising awareness of antiaging products among generation Y and later generations are the major factors expected to promote the growth of global longevity and anti-senescence market. Factors such as a surging level of disposable income and increasing advancements in anti-senescence technologies are also providing traction to the global longevity and anti-senescence market growth over the forecast period (2018-2023).



Senolytics, placenta stem cells and blood transfusions are some of the hot technologies picking up pace in the longevity and anti-anti-senescence market. Companies and start-ups across the globe such as Unity Biotechnology, Human Longevity Inc., Calico Life Sciences, Acorda Therapeutics, etc. are working extensively in this field for the extension of human longevity by focusing on the study of genomics, microbiome, bioinformatics, and stem cell therapies, etc. These factors are poised to drive market growth over the forecast period.



The report provides analysis based on each market segment including therapies and application. The therapies segment is further sub-segmented into Senolytic drug therapy, Gene therapy, Immunotherapy, and Others. Senolytic drug therapy held the largest market revenue share in 2017. The fastest growth of the gene therapy segment is due to the Large investments in genomics.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Drugs, Devices and Technologies Used in the Longevity and Anti-senescence Market

Market Evolution and Key Future Trends

Timeline of Longevity and Anti-senescence

Key Future Trends

Clinical Trials and the Expected Launch of Anti-senescence Products

Standards and Regulations in the Market

United States

European Union

Japan

India

Brazil

Industry Growth Drivers

Increasing Geriatric Population Across the Globe

Surging Level of Disposable Income

Rising Awareness of Anti-Aging Products Among Generation Y and Later Generations

Increasing Advancements in Anti-senescence Technologies

Chapter 4 Global Longevity and Anti-senescence Market by Therapy

Senolytic Drug Therapy

Gene Therapy

Immunotherapy

Others

Chapter 5 Global Longevity and Anti-senescence Market by Application

Longevity

Senescence Inhibition

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neural Degenerative Diseases

Ophthalmology Disorders

Cancer

Chapter 6 Global Longevity and Anti-senescence Market by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7 Industry Structure in Longevity and Anti-senescence Market

Industry Structure

Suppliers

Research and Development

Manufacturing/Production

Distribution and Marketing

End Users

Investments and Funding Analysis

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Acorda Therapeutics

Agex Therapeutics

Antoxerene

Calico Life Sciences

Celgene

Cleara Biotech

Cohbar

Human Longevity Inc.

Insilico Medicine

Oisin Biotechnology

Powervision Inc.

Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Restorbio

Sierra Sciences Llc

Senex Biotechnology

Senolytic Therapeutics

Spotlight Bioscience

T.A. Sciences

Unity Biotechnology



