Longevity and Caregiving Conference Gathers Key Thought Leaders in Nation's Capital to Discuss Transformational Changes for the $648B Care Economy

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought leaders in longevity and caregiving will convene at the National Press Club here December 9-10 for the seventh annual What's Next Longevity Innovation Summit presented by Mary Furlong and Associates. This year's theme, "Transformation of Care: Where Policy, Investment, AI and Innovation Meet," reflects the drivers of change, including technology, regulatory, policy and public + private partnerships, along with the changes from the recent presidential election, that will impact what the Holding Company reports as the $648 billion care economy market opportunity. This event gathers a diverse group of 200 VIPs from government agencies, nonprofits, entrepreneurs, investors, media along with AARP, the lead sponsor for the event, for panel discussions and networking activities on how to support the nation's 48 million family caregivers as well as the shortage of professional care workers.

"With the longevity market of adults age 50+ contributing more than $9 trillion in economic activity, advancements in AI, the importance of human connection and leadership becomes more vital today than it ever has been. Innovation among entrepreneurs, nonprofits, corporations, foundations and investors is critical. This conference brings everyone together at a time of enormous change and possibility," said Mary Furlong, an award-winning expert in the longevity market and executive producer of the What's Next Longevity Summits. "According to the World Economic Forum, the Care Economy is the fastest growth economy and the need to activate innovation for our growing older population and their family caregivers is at a critical point."

Speakers include: Nancy LeaMond, executive vice president and chief advocacy and engagement officer of AARP; Greg Olsen and Michelle Branham, who lead state offices on aging in New York and Florida respectively; federal government leaders in aging including: Todd Haim, National Institute on Aging; Lance Robertson, former U.S. Assistant Secretary for Aging & ACL Administrator, now a partner at Guidehouse; top investors in longevity and caregiving including Dan Hermann of Ziegler, Abby Levy of Primetime Partners, Rob Runnet of Motley Fool Ventures and Justin Young of Unum Ventures; media covering aging including Matt Paxton of PBS-TV and Kerry Hannon of Yahoo News! and caregiving thought leaders: Amelia Hay, AgeTech Collaborative from AARP, Sarita Mohanty, The SCAN Foundation, Jason Resendez, National Alliance for Caregiving, Jennifer Olsen, Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers, Laurie Orlov, Aging & Health Technology Watch, Bob Blancato, Matz, Blancato & Associates; Sherri Snelling, Caregiving Club as well as top innovators and entrepreneurs: Ted Fischer, Ageless Innovation, Neal Shah – CareYaya and David Moss, Care Daily.

Lead sponsor is AARP joined by Gold sponsors: Ageless Innovation, Get Set Up, The SCAN Foundation, Pfizer, HumanGood, Amba, CareYaya, Claris Healthcare, Geri-Gadgets, Eugeria, The Perfect Companion, Vital eCare, and Jubilee TV. Learn more at washingtoninnovationsummit.com.

