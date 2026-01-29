Longevity Biotech Stocks Surge as $27 Trillion Healthcare Shift Favors Cell Restoration

Issued on behalf of Avant Technologies Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group News Commentary – Global capital is officially rotating into "Longevity Infrastructure" which is now valued at a massive $27 trillion by 2030[1]. This transition is moving the entire healthcare sector toward regenerative medicine which is projected to reach $578.59 billion by 2033[2]. We are witnessing a total structural reset that creates massive upside for bio-restorative platforms capable of a systemic re-rating. This emerging investment class includes Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD), Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT), Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE-A: LCTX), and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR).

The latest data shows cell therapy markets hitting $8.85 billion by 2026[3] while AI-driven drug discovery platforms are accelerating to $24.51 billion[4]. These figures confirm that institutions are now positioning for the convergence of cell-encapsulation technology and precision metabolic delivery. This structural shift is opening a massive window for platforms that can address the $65.2 billion metabolic syndrome opportunity with curative infrastructure rather than simple symptom management. For the smart money, these cell-based and gene-targeted therapies are officially the longevity alpha of the 2026 cycle.

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) made waves at the 15th European Pancreas and Islet Transplantation Association (EPITA) Symposium, where Dr. Eva Maria Lilli Brandtner is evaluating advanced cells for potential application in a diabetes therapy. The Austria-based event, which ran January 25-27, 2026, brought together global scientists and clinicians focused on biological therapies for diabetes. EPITA stands as one of the world's flagship associations for networking on islet transplantation and beta cell replacement, making Avant's participation particularly significant for the emerging biotechnology company.

Dr. Brandtner is assessing promising cells for inclusion with Avant's Cell-in-a-Box® technology, developed in partnership with SGAustria Pte. Ltd. This clinically proven microencapsulation platform solves a critical problem: when doctors transplant therapeutic cells into patients, the immune system typically destroys them within days or weeks. The traditional solution requires lifelong immunosuppressive drugs that carry serious risks, including infections, organ damage, and elevated cancer risk.

"While stem cell-derived beta cells undoubtedly represent a breakthrough in unlimited insulin sources, immune protection still remains a key challenge," Dr. Brandtner said. "Avant's Cell-in-a-Box® technology addresses this effectively, positioning us to contribute meaningfully to beta cell replacement therapies for type 1 and insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes patients worldwide."

The cell encapsulation technology creates a protective barrier around therapeutic cells while still allowing nutrients, oxygen, and therapeutic proteins to pass through freely. This approach eliminates the need for immunosuppressive drugs while preventing potential complications such as cell escape or tumor formation, making it a cornerstone for safe and scalable diabetes therapies.

Avant operates through two joint ventures targeting massive markets. Insulinova, Inc. partners with SGAustria to develop treatments for type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes. The approach uses genetically modified cells that produce, regulate, and store insulin, essentially creating a bioartificial pancreas that restores natural glucose control. The diabetes market opportunity is substantial: 589 million people globally live with type 1 and insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes, projected to reach 853 million by 2050 according to the International Diabetes Federation.

The second venture, Klothonova, partners with Singapore-based Austrianova to develop therapies for age-related diseases and anti-aging therapies using cells that produce the Klotho protein. Research from the Mayo Clinic links declining Klotho levels to arterial stiffness, endothelial dysfunction, and vascular calcification.

Both platforms are backed by over 50 peer-reviewed publications representing decades of development. The addressable markets span Alzheimer's disease ($32.8 billion by 2033), cardiovascular disease (32% of global deaths), and kidney disease (850 million affected worldwide).

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) announced FDA approval of an updated Prescribing Information for Afrezza (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, revising recommendations for starting mealtime dosage when patients switch from subcutaneous mealtime insulin regimens including multiple daily injections or insulin pump therapy. The updated initial conversion table is based on clinical trials in adults showing significantly improved mealtime glycemic excursions with the revised dosing approach.

"We expect that this label update will help support healthcare providers by providing clearer starting dose guidance when transitioning patients to inhaled insulin from subcutaneous mealtime insulin—whether injections or insulin pumps," said Dr. Kevin Kaiserman, Senior Vice President, Therapeutic Area Head, Diabetes at MannKind. "We believe this refinement to the label helps support appropriate initiation of therapy while reinforcing Afrezza's established clinical profile."

The updated labeling was supported by modeling data and in vivo results from the Dose Optimization study and INHALE-3 trial demonstrating improved postprandial glucose outcomes following conversion to inhaled insulin using the now-approved conversion dose. Afrezza is the only ultra rapid-acting inhaled insulin approved by the FDA to improve glycemic control in adult patients with diabetes mellitus, administered at the beginning of meals using a small portable inhaler that delivers insulin via MannKind's proprietary Technosphere technology.

Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) received FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for pemvidutide for treatment of patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis. Breakthrough Therapy Designation is intended to expedite development and review of medicines treating serious conditions that have shown preliminary clinical evidence indicating potential for substantial improvement over available therapies.

"The FDA's Breakthrough Therapy Designation for pemvidutide in MASH reinforces the promise of its clinical profile and potential to address significant unmet needs in this serious, progressive liver disease," said Jerry Durso, President and CEO of Altimmune. "As I step into the CEO role, this designation represents an important validation for pemvidutide."

Altimmune completed a productive end-of-phase 2 meeting with the FDA resulting in alignment on parameters for a registrational Phase 3 trial of pemvidutide in MASH patients with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis. The company plans to initiate a Phase 3 trial evaluating multiple pemvidutide doses over a 52-week treatment period incorporating biopsy-based endpoints to support a potential accelerated approval.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE-A: LCTX) has received delivery of a novel gene-edited hypoimmune cell line from Factor Bioscience under their strategic collaboration. The proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell line contains hypoimmunity edits designed to support non-immune privileged indications and includes an additional disease-specific edit with potential to differentiate this cell line from competing therapies.

"Our partnership with Factor supports our plan to create novel and superior product candidates by combining our manufacturing and process development capabilities with cutting-edge cell engineering and editing technologies," stated Brian M. Culley, CEO of Lineage Cell Therapeutics. "This achievement under our collaboration with Factor supports our plan to broaden our cell therapy platform through the addition of new technologies and indications, as we await further updates from our lead cell therapy program, OpRegen, for dry age-related macular degeneration with geographic atrophy."

Lineage will evaluate the cell line for its ability to adapt to the company's proprietary AlloSCOPE manufacturing platform. The clinical-stage biotechnology company develops allogeneic cell therapies for serious medical conditions with a pipeline including OpRegen for retinal disease and OPC1 for spinal cord injuries.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) announced it has dosed the first subjects in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial of ARO-DIMER-PA, the first clinical candidate designed to silence expression of two genes simultaneously in one molecule for treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease due to mixed hyperlipidemia. The investigational RNA interference therapeutic targets both proprotein convertase subtilisin kexin 9 and apolipoprotein C3 genes, representing an important step forward enabled by Arrowhead's proprietary Targeted RNAi Molecule platform.

"Arrowhead is at the forefront of innovation in the RNAi field, and we're proud of the versatile capabilities of our TRiM platform, now including the first-ever clinical candidate that can potentially silence expression of two genes in one RNAi molecule," said Chris Anzalone, Ph.D., President and CEO at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals. "ARO-DIMER-PA is designed to silence both the PCSK9 and APOC3 genes, which together have substantial clinical validation as important targets for reducing LDL-cholesterol, triglycerides, and total atherogenic lipoproteins."

In preclinical studies, ARO-DIMER-PA potently lowered serum PCSK9 and APOC3 and ameliorated high levels of non-HDL-cholesterol, LDL-cholesterol, and triglycerides in hyperlipidemic nonhuman primates. The initiation advances Arrowhead's growing cardiometabolic portfolio including commercial product REDEMPLO approved in the United States, Canada, and China for familial chylomicronemia syndrome, ongoing Phase 3 study of zodasiran in homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, and Phase 1/2 studies of ARO-INHBE and ARO-ALK7 for obesity.

