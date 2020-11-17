Longevity Economy Thought Leaders Join Washington, D.C. Insiders and National Media to Present the Post-Pandemic 2021 Outlook at Annual Event

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The third annual What's Next Longevity Innovation Summit is a virtual event with thought leaders in the longevity economy including investors, entrepreneurs and other experts joining the nation's top government and nonprofit leaders in aging to provide a 2021 outlook on the transformation created by the coronavirus global pandemic. Leading national media round out the keynote and panel discussions during the two-day virtual event to be held December 3-4.

Longevity Innovation Summit

"We see 2021 as a transformative year in the longevity marketplace: boomers will be 75 at the top end and 55 at the bottom and policy regulations will play a huge role in their lives and the businesses that serve the longevity market," said Mary Furlong, expert on aging and executive director of the What's Next Longevity Summits. "At our event, you discover the latest trends in telehealth, financial security, reimbursement for home care, health care. You also learn best practices in safe openings and the value for companies that can leverage, the demographic trends, leading technologies and the regulators. It is the most exciting time in this 8.3 trillion dollar marketplace."

The two-day virtual conference offers both live and pre-recorded panel discussions with several live Q&A sessions for online attendees. Nancy LeaMond, executive vice president and chief advocacy and engagement officer of AARP, will deliver the Day 1 keynote address to speak on the power of the older voter and the integral role that they played in the November elections as well as what age 50+ voters are expecting from America's elected leaders in the months and years to come, regardless of party affiliation. Day 2 is keynoted by Susan C. Winckler, CEO of the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the Food and Drug Administration, to discuss emerging initiatives to track long-term implications of COVID-19.

Other noted speakers include: Lance Robertson, administrator and assistant secretary of aging at the Administration on Community Living of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Dr. Charlotte Yeh, chief medical officer of AARP along with Annette Fellows, UnitedHealthcare; Sarah Jones, Best Buy Health; Ted Fischer, Ageless Innovation; Dennis Ford, Life Science Nation; and top longevity economy investors John Hopper, Ziegler Link·Age, Abby Levy, Primetime Partners and Jake Nice, Nationwide Ventures. Top national media featured speakers are: Myrna Blyth, AARP; Richard Lui, MSNBC; and Lee Rainie, Pew Research Center.

Virtual attendees receive access to the full agenda of speakers and live Q&A sessions, including the crowd favorite Pitch for Distribution Panel, with archived access for viewing until December 31. In addition, online viewers can visit the virtual Exhibit Hall to learn more about top companies in longevity and watch product demos and the Media Room with interviews by top journalists and leaders in longevity. Registration for the event ends December 2. A full agenda and more information can be found here. Companies interested in exhibiting at the event, please contact: [email protected].

The What's Next Longevity Innovation Summit is produced by Mary Furlong, founder and CEO of Mary Furlong & Associates along with co-producer Sherri Snelling, corporate gerontologist and CEO of Caregiving Club. Top sponsors include: AARP, Ageless Innovation, CareLinx, Embodied Labs, Home Instead Senior Care, Nationwide Ventures and Ziegler Link·Age.

Media Contact:

Linda Jones

510-520-9990

[email protected]

SOURCE Mary Furlong & Associates