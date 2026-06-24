Longevity Health Adds Third 5‑Star Plan as New Jersey Earns Top Rating Following CMS Recalculation

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Longevity Health Plan of New Jersey has earned a 5-Star Rating following the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS) voluntary recalculation of the 2026 Medicare Star Ratings.

With this update, Longevity Health now holds three 5-Star plans across Illinois, North Carolina, and New Jersey. Earning a 5-Star Rating for every eligible plan underscores the quality and strength of Longevity Health's care model and its commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes for members.

The CMS Star Ratings program measures performance of Medicare Advantage plans across areas including member experience, preventive care, chronic condition management, and customer service. Plans earning 5 stars represent the highest level of quality in the program.

"This recognition is a powerful validation of the work our teams do every day," said Ben Lerer, Chief Executive Officer of Longevity Health. "Achieving another 5-Star Rating is a testament to our delivery of clinically excellent, member-centered care and to the strong partnerships we've built with our skilled nursing facility partners."

CMS has indicated that the recalculation applies only to the 2026 Star Ratings, and the agency has not taken a position on policy changes for the 2027 or 2028 Star Ratings at this time.

This designation reinforces Longevity Health's continued commitment to quality and delivering exceptional care to the members and communities it serves.

About Longevity Health

Longevity is a clinical services company and national Institutional Special Needs (I-SNP) plan dedicated to serving individuals in senior living settings. Via its own plans and as an Independent Provider Association (IPA) in partnership with leading national health insurers, Longevity provides comprehensive and patient-centered care for senior living residents' full range of medical, social and emotional needs. The organization currently operates in 16 states across the nation.

Media Contact for Longevity Health:

Sunita Rao-Fogt

[email protected]

630-437-1096

SOURCE Longevity Health