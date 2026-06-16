Longevity Health Earns Three Prestigious 2026 PQA Quality Awards, Recognized Among Top Medicare Advantage Plans Nationwide

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Longevity Health today announced it earned 3 of the 10 Pharmacy Quality Alliance (PQA) Quality Awards awarded nationwide in 2026. These honors place the organization within the top 1.6% of Medicare Advantage and Part D plan contracts recognized out of 613 eligible plans. This distinction reinforces Longevity Health's clinical excellence in medication safety, appropriate use, and overall patient outcomes.

Longevity Health received awards in the following categories:

Excellence in Quality – Medicare Advantage Drug Plans

Longevity Health Plan of North Carolina

Longevity Health Plan of Illinois

Quality Improvement – Medicare Advantage Drug Plans

Longevity Health Plan of Florida

The PQA Quality Awards & Recognition Program honors prescription drug plans for exceptional performance or improvement in medication safety and appropriate use, based exclusively on publicly reported quality measures. The Excellence in Quality Award recognizes top‑performing plans with consistently high CMS Star Ratings, while the Quality Improvement Award highlights plans demonstrating the greatest improvements in medication safety and quality.

"These awards place Longevity Health among the top 1.6% of plans nationwide and speaks to the positive impact of our clinical model," said Ben Lerer, CEO of Longevity Health. "Our teams are dedicated to improving outcomes for some of the most vulnerable populations, and this acknowledgment affirms that we're delivering measurable, high-quality care for our members."

Medication safety is a critical priority across the Medicare landscape, and the rigorous standards required for PQA recognition reflect truly exceptional performance in protecting patients and promoting optimal outcomes. For Longevity Health, this recognition reinforces its broader mission to deliver patient-centered care through clinical excellence—improving outcomes for members while supporting providers in delivering coordinated, effective care.

About Longevity Health

Longevity is a clinical services company and national Institutional Special Needs (I-SNP) plan dedicated to serving individuals in senior living settings. Via its own plans and as an Independent Provider Association (IPA) in partnership with leading national health insurers, Longevity provides comprehensive and patient-centered care for senior living residents' full range of medical, social and emotional needs. It currently operates in 16 states across the nation.

About the Pharmacy Quality Alliance (PQA)

The Pharmacy Quality Alliance is a national organization dedicated to improving medication safety, adherence, and appropriate use. Through measurement development, research, and quality improvement programs, PQA works to advance medication-related health outcomes across the healthcare system.

SOURCE Longevity Health