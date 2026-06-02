Longevity Health Enters New Markets With Multi‑State Value‑Based Joint Venture with Journey Skilled Nursing

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Longevity Health, the nation's fastest‑growing and second-largest Institutional Special Needs Plan (I‑SNP), today announced the launch of a multi‑state, value‑based joint venture with Journey Skilled Nursing. Beginning this month, Longevity and Journey will collaborate to care for Special Needs Plan members living in Journey nursing facilities across Georgia, Ohio and Kentucky.

This partnership marks Longevity's first expansion into Georgia, increasing its footprint to 16 states and 500+ skilled nursing communities nationwide. Designed to increase access to high‑quality, coordinated care for residents with complex medical needs, while supporting skilled nursing facility operators through a transparent, value‑based approach, this joint venture reflects a shared commitment to improved outcomes in the skilled nursing environment.

"We're thrilled to partner with Journey and align around a common mission to improve outcomes across the skilled nursing ecosystem," said Ben Lerer, CEO of Longevity Health. "By combining Journey's strengths with Longevity's clinical and operational expertise, we're creating new opportunities to enhance care delivery, improve financial performance, and better serve members, families, and our facility partners."

"Longevity stood out to us because of its differentiated care model, proven clinical impact, and genuine commitment to building transparent, collaborative partnerships," said Bernie McGuiness, CEO of Journey. "Through this partnership, we are able to strengthen the support surrounding the residents and families we serve. We are proud to work alongside a team that shares our heart for people, our sense of responsibility, and our commitment to delivering meaningful, high-quality care every day."

Longevity partners with skilled nursing facility operators through a collaborative I‑SNP model that aligns incentives, drives higher‑quality care, and improves the member experience—creating shared success for facilities and the residents they serve. In addition to its I-SNP offering, Longevity also provides an Accountable Care Organization (ACO) solution complementing the I-SNP presence by extending additional capabilities to serve Original Medicare beneficiaries. Together these models allow Longevity to support a broader range of residents while working toward better outcomes and more sustainable care delivery across post-acute and long-term care settings.

About Longevity Health

Longevity is a clinical services company and national Institutional Special Needs (I-SNP) plan dedicated to serving individuals in senior living settings. Via its own plans and as an Independent Provider Association (IPA) in partnership with leading national health insurers, Longevity provides comprehensive and patient-centered care for senior living residents' full range of medical, social and emotional needs.

About Journey Skilled Nursing

Journey is a skilled nursing provider offering a range of services designed to meet the unique needs of each resident within their local community. With a focus on innovation, clinical excellence, and a resident-centered approach, Journey is dedicated to enhancing the lives of those they serve across its growing network of communities, driven by the vision to Change the World, One Heart at a Time.

Media Contact: Sunita Rao-Fogt

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630-437-1096

SOURCE Longevity Health