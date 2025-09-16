Longevity Health Appoints Ben Lerer as Chief Executive Officer

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Longevity Health, a clinical services company and leading Institutional Special Needs Plan (ISNP), today announced that it has appointed Ben Lerer as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Lerer, who previously served as President and Chief Markets Officer, brings nearly two decades of experience in healthcare and financial services. His leadership has fueled Longevity's expansion across 15 states, establishing it as the nation's fastest growing ISNP, while strengthening partnerships with skilled nursing facilities, payors and providers nationwide.

"Ben has been a driving force behind our strategic growth and market innovation," said René Lerer, M.D., former CEO and now Executive Chairman of the Board. "His deep understanding of value-based care and unwavering commitment to improving outcomes for vulnerable populations make him the ideal leader to champion Longevity's mission and shape its future."

Under Mr. Lerer's leadership, Longevity Health is well-positioned to strengthen its network of meaningful partnerships and deliver exceptional, person-centered care to vulnerable seniors in institutional care. The organization remains focused on elevating the quality of care and enriching the experience across the post-acute continuum.

"I'm honored to step into this role and build on the incredible foundation established by René and our dedicated team," said Ben Lerer. "As we look ahead, our focus remains on empowering our partners and delivering measurable clinical outcomes that improve quality of life for our members."

Longevity Health is poised for continued growth, with plans to expand into additional states and deepen its commitment to transforming care for seniors through innovative, collaborative clinical models.

About Longevity Health

Longevity is a clinical services company and national Institutional Special Needs (ISNP) plan dedicated to serving individuals in senior living settings. Via its own plans and as an Independent Provider Association (IPA) in partnership with leading national health insurers, Longevity provides comprehensive and patient-centered care for senior living residents' full range of medical, social and emotional needs.

