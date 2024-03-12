Longevity Investors Announces Longevity Investors Conference 2024

Longevity Investors Conference 2024 set to take place, this time in a longer format, on September 24-27 in Gstaad, Switzerland

ZUG, Switzerland, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Longevity Investors is thrilled to unveil the upcoming Longevity Investors Conference 2024 . Set against the picturesque backdrop of Gstaad, Switzerland, the conference is scheduled to take place from September 24th to 27th at the esteemed 5-star hotel Le Grand Bellevue .

The Longevity Investors Conference 2024 already boasts an impressive lineup of speakers, including renowned experts and pioneers in the field. The conference will hold focus on investments, personal longevity, science and infrastructure.

Building upon the momentum generated at the Longevity Investors Lunch , the Longevity Investors Conference 2024 promises an extended format, offering attendees 2.5 days brimming with enriching content and insightful discussions. This unique format will provide numerous opportunities for networking and recharging during lunches, evening receptions, dinners, and curated longevity experiences.

The conference will commence with breakout sessions covering diverse topics in longevity, fostering informal knowledge sharing and business networking. The following two full days of the conference will hold the focus on four pivotal pillars in the longevity sector: Investments, personal longevity, science and infrastructure, featuring keynote speeches, fireside chats, and panel discussions.

One of the highlights of the conference will be the Startup Showcase , providing a platform for selected longevity start-ups to present their innovations to an audience of influential investors. With no more than 10 companies given the opportunity to pitch their ideas, values, and progress, this showcase promises to unveil exceptional ventures shaping the path to a healthier and extended lifespan. We invite innovative startups in the longevity, rejuvenation and wellness fields to apply for the Startup Showcase .

The Longevity Investors Conference 2024 already boasts an impressive lineup of speakers, including renowned experts and pioneers in the field such as Dr. Nir Barzilai, MD (Director, Institute for Aging Research, Albert Einstein College of Medicine), Dr. Aubrey de Grey (Founder, President, and Chief Science Officer of LEV Foundation), Bryan Johnson (Founder/CEO of Blueprint and Kernel & OS Fund. Previously founder/CEO of Braintree Venmo), Dr. Emil Kendziorra (Founder and CEO of Tomorrow Bio and President of the Board at the European Biostasis Foundation), Dr. Alex Colville (Cofounder & General Partner, age1), Laura Deming (Cofounder & Venture Partner, age1 and Founder of Longevity Fund), Julie Pelcener (Investment Director, Bold Ventures), Jamie Justice, Ph.D. (Executive Director, XPRIZE Healthspan), Yuta Lee (Founder and CEO, Accelerated Biosciences Corp.), Nika Pintar (CEO, AniBiome) and Dr. Kati Ernst (Co-Founder and CEO of ooia) with many more to come.

Marc P. Bernegger, Co-Founder of Longevity Investors, expressed excitement about the conference's unique setup, stating, "There are more and more investors joining the longevity space which creates massive investment opportunities. The special setup of our conference enables not only knowledge exchange but also effective community building and networking between investors".

His business partner and Longevity Investors Co-Founder, Tobias Reichmuth, highlighted the immense potential of the longevity industry, stating, "The longevity industry will be one of the biggest investment opportunities over the next decade, expected to be worth at least $600 billion by 2025. It is experiencing great momentum, and this is the ideal time to use it in favour of educating and spreading information to investors."

For more information and to apply for the Longevity Investors Conference 2024, please visit our website .

