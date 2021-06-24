Longevity Labs Wins the 2021 German Innovation Award for its dietary supplement, spermidineLIFE®

The German Innovation Awards recognize companies for creating successful and innovative products that will make a better future. The awards are given in 18 business categories and 22 business-to-consumer categories. Longevity Labs received the 'Excellence in Business to Business – Pharmaceuticals' category. The awards ceremony took place virtually on May 18, 2021and Longevity Labs, along with its German distribution partner, InfectoPharm, were both honored.

"Longevity Labs continues to be recognized for the efficacy of our spermidineLIFE® longevity supplement product across the E.U. by industry professionals, researchers, and consumers alike," said Daniel Dietz, CEO of Longevity Labs USA. "While this is a new compound and product in the U.S., we expect that the clinical research and recognition that spermidineLIFE® has been part of in Europe will be of significant interest to longevity markets worldwide."

spermidineLIFE® is backed by more than ten years of biomedical research and is the world's first clinically tested and naturally extracted dietary supplement that promotes the renewal of cells through autophagy. The active ingredient in spermidineLIFE® is spermidine, an aliphatic polyamine compound found in ribosomes and living tissue and considered key to maintaining youthful cell function.

Previously in 2020, Longevity Labs received the Pharma Trend "Image & Innovation" award for spermidineLIFE® which was voted as Germany's most innovative OTC product by customers, pharmacists, and doctors.

After spermidineLIFE®'s European market launch in 2019, in 2020 Longevity Labs began sales of its product in the United States via eCommerce sales on its website, www.spermidinelife.us. In August 2020, spermidineLIFE® became the first commercially available, safety-tested, lab-verified, spermidine-rich supplement in the U.S. market. spermidineLIFE® is recognized globally as the original spermidine supplement.

For more information about spermidineLIFE® or to place an order directly through Longevity Labs, please visit www.spermidinelife.us.

About Longevity Labs Inc.

Longevity Labs is a company with headquarters in Vienna, Austria and Denver Colorado that develops new compounds to increase human health and lifespan. The company works with European university research partners to develop its products including spermidineLIFE®. Longevity Labs conducts research on life-extending products and services to bring to the global marketplace. For more information, visit www.spermidinelife.us

Note: While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration agrees that dietary supplements can be beneficial to human health, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not have the authority to review dietary supplement products for safety and effectiveness before they are marketed. Statements about the dietary supplement spermidineLIFE® are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. SOURCE: Longevity Labs, Inc.

