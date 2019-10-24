Longevity Marketplace Luminary Mary Furlong Joins Aloe Care Health Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Furlong, a leading authority on the longevity marketplace in the U.S., has joined the Advisory Board of Aloe Care Health, effective immediately. Aloe Care offers the worlds' first digital care assistant for elders. The company recently began accepting orders nationally for its new, wearable-free, communication and safety solution .

As a founder of multiple start-ups aimed at forging a union between older adults and technology, Furlong has been at the forefront of the industry since 1983. She is recognized as a leading authority on the needs of people ages 50+ and counts the AARP and UnitedHealthcare among her clients at Mary Furlong Associates (MFA) , the consultancy she founded in 2003. MFA produces four must-attend events in the technology and healthcare market that connect the best longevity-focused start-ups with major companies in healthcare including Ziegler Link-Age and Posit Science .

Ray Spoljaric, Founder and CEO of Aloe Care Health, commented: "It's an honor to have Mary join our top-tier board of advisors. Mary's keen insights and vast store of knowledge about the eldercare market have already proven instrumental to the growth of our business."

Added Furlong, "I first met the Aloe Care team at the Innovation in Longevity Summit and I was duly impressed. I believe their offering has the potential to dramatically change the lives of older adults and their caregivers for the better. I look forward to being with them on that journey."

Aloe Care is delivering the world's first voice-activated digital care assistant for older adults and their caregivers. The Aloe Care solution includes a Smart Hub for live, two-way, hands-free communication and Smart Activity Sensors to detect falls, motion, air quality, and temperature. People who use the service are given 24/7 access to support, including a professional emergency response team and an app for care collaboration. Based in New York, Aloe Care was created by caregivers, for caregivers. More than 70 percent of the team actively supports aging-in-place parents and grandparents.

