Longevity Medical Institute® Opens AI-Enhanced Full-Body MRI Program in Los Cabos

LOS CABOS, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, Mexico, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Longevity Medical Institute® today announced the launch of its AI-enhanced full-body MRI program, the first of its kind in Los Cabos, Mexico expanding the Institute's advanced diagnostic capabilities and strengthening its position as one of the most comprehensive regenerative medicine and longevity clinics in the region.

Whole-body MRI allows doctors to evaluate organs, joints, blood vessels, nerves, and soft tissues in remarkable detail without radiation. The difference is not just the scan itself, but how the imaging is performed, interpreted, and used. At Longevity Medical Institu, a full-body MRI is not a standalone screening. It is the starting point of a comprehensive medical evaluation that integrates advanced imaging, laboratory diagnostics, cardiovascular assessment, and personalized treatment planning.

The new imaging program utilizes DeepRecon® artificial intelligence reconstruction technology to produce high-resolution MRI images across the entire body while improving scan efficiency and image clarity. The scan is radiation-free and designed to support early awareness and physician-directed preventive care.

First-of-Its-Kind MRI Infrastructure in Los Cabos

Longevity Medical Institute® is introducing an integrated imaging model that combines full-body MRI with physician consultation, advanced cardiovascular assessment, and comprehensive laboratory diagnostics within a single regulated clinical campus.

Rather than offering imaging as a standalone screening service, the Institute integrates MRI findings with laboratory biomarkers and clinical evaluation to provide a more complete, medically guided understanding of patient health.

"Whole-body MRI has changed the conversation around preventive medicine," said Dr. Kirk Sanford, Founder and CEO of Longevity Medical Institute®. "What we launched in Los Cabos is a physician-directed diagnostic program, not just a scan. We integrate imaging with lab data, clinical interpretation, and personalized follow-up."

AI-Driven Imaging Technology and Patient Comfort

The MRI system used at Longevity Medical Institute® incorporates deep-learning reconstruction technology designed to enhance image resolution and reduce noise artifacts.

The Institute reports the MRI environment is approximately 50 percent quieter than many traditional MRI experiences, helping improve patient comfort during the scan.

Each examination provides a comprehensive evaluation of hundreds of anatomical structures and can help identify more than 500 conditions, including:

Brain and neurological anatomy

Cardiovascular and circulatory structures

Major organs and organ systems, including the liver, pancreas, prostate, kidneys, and lungs

Musculoskeletal health and spinal integrity

Soft tissue abnormalities and other structural concerns

"Artificial intelligence is transforming diagnostic imaging," said Carlos Green, Msc., Director of Biomedical Engineering and AI Integration at Longevity Medical Institute®. "Deep learning 3D reconstruction helps generate clearer images while improving efficiency, which ultimately supports better physician interpretation."

Customizable Scanning Based on Patient Priorities and Lab Findings

In addition to full-body screening, Longevity Medical Institute® can tailor scan protocols to focus on specific regions based on a patient's goals, symptoms, or laboratory findings.

This flexibility allows patients to pursue targeted imaging based on personal concerns while also enabling physicians to prioritize areas of interest identified through biomarker panels and clinical evaluation.

RAD Score Structured Cancer Assessment

As part of its oncology-focused imaging workflow, Longevity Medical Institute® utilizes a RAD Score system to support structured assessment and follow-up planning when imaging findings require additional evaluation.

This structured scoring framework is designed to provide a consistent method for classifying findings and guiding next diagnostic steps.

Our Full-Body MRI vs. Prenuvo: What Patients Are Asking

Public awareness of whole-body MRI screening has increased significantly in recent years due to services such as Prenuvo, and Longevity Medical Institute® reports that many patients ask how its program compares.

While both approaches utilize radiation-free MRI imaging, the Institute highlights several distinctions.

MRI findings at Longevity Medical Institute® are interpreted within a broader physician-directed diagnostic program that may include laboratory testing and cardiovascular evaluation performed on site.

The Institute also allows customized scan protocols to emphasize specific anatomical regions based on patient priorities or medical findings, rather than relying on a fixed screening pathway.

In addition, the Institute incorporates RAD Score structured reporting for oncology-related findings, which the Institute notes is not part of the Prenuvo reporting model.

Introducing Patient-Friendly MRI Reporting Through Scanslated Partnership

Longevity Medical Institute® also announced that it has introduced an enhanced radiology reporting experience through a partnership with Scanslated.

The platform is designed to translate traditional MRI reports into a more understandable, patient-friendly format that allows individuals to review their imaging results with greater clarity.

Scanslated has established scaled partnerships with major healthcare systems, in addition to Longevity Medical Institute, including Duke Health, Northwell Health, and Lumexa Imaging, and is deploying its technology to deliver the most advanced AI-based patient-friendly radiology reports.

The reporting interface combines plain-language explanations with guided educational insights to support more informed discussions between patients and physicians.

Early Insight for Preventive Medicine

Preventive medicine is increasingly focused on identifying health risks earlier, before symptoms appear.

Full-body MRI can help physicians detect structural abnormalities that may be associated with neurological disease, cardiovascular conditions, musculoskeletal degeneration, inflammatory disorders, or early tumor development.

While imaging findings do not always indicate disease, they can provide valuable information that supports further medical evaluation and preventive strategies.

A Fully Integrated Medical Infrastructure

Longevity Medical Institute® operates a fully integrated medical campus that combines regenerative medicine, advanced diagnostics, and physician-directed longevity care.

The Institute currently operates:

A federally licensed on-site stem cell biotechnology laboratory

A fully integrated surgical center

An in-house clinical laboratory measuring more than 120 biomarkers

Advanced cardiovascular diagnostic programs

AI-enhanced full-body MRI utilizing DeepRecon reconstruction technology

All services are delivered by a multidisciplinary team of 17 physicians, biomedical scientists, and clinical chemists working collaboratively within one clinical campus.

Why Los Cabos

Los Cabos welcomes more than three million international visitors annually and is one of Mexico's most recognized luxury travel destinations, with direct flights from major U.S. and Canadian cities.

Located along the Sea of Cortez where desert meets ocean, the region offers year-round sunshine and a coastal climate that attracts visitors pursuing both wellness travel and medical care.

Longevity Medical Institute® operates within the San José del Cabo, Mexico hotel corridor, providing access to international resorts while functioning as a regulated medical facility.

