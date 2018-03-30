LONGFIN INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Longfin Corp. for Possible Securities Fraud - (LFIN)

On March 26, 2018, Citron Research reported that the Company was "a pure stock scheme" and "[f]ilings and press releases are riddled with inaccuracies and fraud." The next day, Bloomberg reported that the Company was being removed from the Russell 2000 Index, less than two weeks after joining, as well as the Russell 200 Index, the Russell Global Index and the Russell Developed Index.

On this news, the price of Longfin's shares plummeted.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Longfin and/or its officers and directors violated state or federal securities laws.

If you are a Longfin shareholder and have suffered losses, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email at (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit us at https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-lfin/ to learn more.

