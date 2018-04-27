LONGFIN SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Longfin Corp. - LFIN

Longfin investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-longfin-corp-securities-litigation or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.

About the Lawsuit

Longfin and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 26, 2018, Citron Research reported that the Company was "a pure stock scheme" and "[f]ilings and press releases are riddled with inaccuracies and fraud." Soon thereafter, global index operator FTSE Russell announced that Longfin was being removed from its global indices, less than two weeks after joining. The next day, Longfin CEO Meenavalli stated that the company would file its 10-K within three days; however, no such filing was made by then or during trading on April 2, 2018.

On this event, the price of Longfin's shares plummeted.

