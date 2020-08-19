Longhorn Solar Chosen as a Preferred Solar Vendor of Whisper Valley, a Zero Energy Housing Community

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas's first zero-energy capable housing community, Whisper Valley, chose Longhorn Solar to be one of three EcoSmart Solution-approved vendors for solar panel installation. Whisper Valley is in Phase 1 of its master plan to build over 7,000 new, eco-friendly homes in the East Austin area. These homes will be equipped with geothermal energy, solar photovoltaic power, high-efficiency appliances, and Nest Smart Home technology. Each home will produce an average of 7,000 kWh all from zero energy capable systems.

Longhorn Solar

The Whisper Valley project was initiated to bring sustainability and affordability together for an entire community – not single homes one at a time. To achieve this, the building developers searched for EcoSmart Solution-approved reliable, high-quality solar installers that could satisfy the large scope of the project. Whisper Valley selected Longhorn Solar as one of these trusted solar installers. Longhorn Solar is excited to provide solar installations for the exciting new real estate venture.

"Everyone at Longhorn Solar is ecstatic to be chosen to work with Whisper Valley. The development itself is innovative and pioneering a new, more sustainable future for residential housing communities. We are thrilled to install solar panels at Whisper Valley and bring solar power to more people."

-Louis Petrik, Longhorn Solar CEO

Longhorn Solar earned the endorsement by Whisper Valley because of its dedication to quality and service. This new partnership allows Longhorn Solar to provide expert work on a large scale to help the project meet its affordability goals. Through the Whisper Valley project, Longhorn Solar will continue to strive towards its goal of seeing solar panels installed on every roof in Texas.

About Longhorn Solar

Longhorn Solar is a leader in solar panel installation in Texas. They achieve this by controlling the customer's experience through insourcing every aspect of the process. Their team of solar experts works together to create the best solar panel solutions for each project.

With over 2,000 solar panel installations completed in Texas, Longhorn Solar continues to provide excellent quality and friendly customer service in every transaction. Every installation gets Longhorn Solar closer to its vision of seeing every rooftop in Texas equipped with solar panels. Longhorn Solar has offices in Austin, San Antonio, and Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas. https://longhornsolar.com

