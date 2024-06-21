LONGi announces the new world record efficiency of 30.1% for the commercial M6 size wafer-level silicon-perovskite tandem solar cells

MUNICH, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world-leading solar technology company, LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (hereafter as "LONGi"), officially announced the new world record efficiency of 30.1% for the commercial M6 size wafer-level silicon-perovskite tandem solar cell on June 19, 2024 at the 2024 Intersolar Europe in Munich, Germany.

The commercial M6 size wafer-level silicon-perovskite tandem solar cell independently certified by the authoritative certification institutions of the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy (Fraunhofer ISE) in Germany achieved photovoltaic conversion efficiencies of 30.1%.

The release of this new world record comes less than a week after LONGi announced a new world record of 34.6% tandem solar cell efficiency at the 2024 SNEC EXPO in Shanghai, and it also breaks the previous world record of 28.6% wafer-level tandem solar cell efficiency on M4 commercial size wafers in May 2023 with an absolute efficiency advantage of 1.5%.

Dr. He Bo, R&D Director of LONGi Central R&D Institute, spoke at the launch ceremony that the new world record efficiencies achieved by LONGi represent not only a significant advancement in pushing the efficiency limits of silicon-perovskite tandem cell prototypes but also a milestone in the commercial viability of this technology, marking a breakthrough by LONGi's team in its development.

Dr. He Bo said: "While continuously exploring the efficiency limits of tandem solar cells, LONGi's R&D team started research on mass production technology for tandem solar cells in October 2023, and in just six months, they overcame two key challenges: the preparation of large-area perovskite films in air and ultra-low-temperature metallization." Combining the experience in prototype device researches, the R&D team achieved a photovoltaic conversion efficiency of over 30% for the first time on commercial-sized silicon-perovskite tandem solar cell devices, showing a significant efficiency advantage over LONGi's recently created efficiency record of 27.3%, greatly boosting the global photovoltaic industry's confidence and expectations for silicon-perovskite tandem solar cell technology.

The theoretical limit efficiency of monocrystalline silicon-perovskite tandem solar cells is up to 43%, making them the next generation of ultra-high efficiency solar cells after monocrystalline silicon back-contact (BC) cells. They are an emerging photovoltaic technology that is being actively researched by the global photovoltaic industry.

The creation of this "Dual-Champion" world records for tandem solar cells not only redefines the efficiency limit of two-terminal tandem cells but also takes a key step towards the industrialization of tandem solar cells, helping LONGi to continue leading in both the mainstream tracks of monocrystalline silicon single-junction solar cells and tandem solar cells.

"LONGi's Central R&D Institute, the backbone of the company, boasts a vibrant research team exceeding 5000 members. Notably, the team dedicated to advancing crystal silicon-perovskite tandem solar cells technology, which has consistently shattered global efficiency records, has a remarkably youthful average age of just 28 years." Dennis She, Vice President of LONGi, introduced the strong team at the workshop "Technological innovation and intelligent manufacturing help the photovoltaic industry move towards new prosperity". LONGi has attached great importance to research and innovation in technology since its establishment. Since its listing in 2012 until the end of 2023, LONGi has invested over 30 billion yuan in R&D, and has obtained a total of 2879 authorized patents.

LONGi's R&D team adheres to the concept of "innovate breakthroughs and make good use of sunlight" continuously exploring the limits of solar cell efficiency, promoting the industrialization of emerging photovoltaic technologies and rapid upgrades of green energy products, and constantly creating reliable products that maximize customer value.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com

