LONGi Confirms Its Attendance for the WEF 2024 Annual Meeting in Davos

LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd

16 Jan, 2024

- This year's WEF annual meeting is set to gather leaders from diverse sectors worldwide to facilitate dialogue, strengthen cooperation, and deepen partnerships to address global challenges effectively.

- Zhong Baoshen, Chairman of LONGi, and Dennis She, Vice President of LONGi, will represent the Chinese photovoltaic industry at the event and deliver speeches.

- LONGi is thrilled to be sharing their rich experiences in leading smart and sustainable manufacturing, and emitting the "Voice of LONGi" on critical global issues.

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, commonly known as the Winter Davos Forum, is scheduled to take place in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, from January 15th to 19th, 2024. The conference will bring together over 2,800 leaders from 120 countries to discuss the theme of "Rebuilding Trust" across various perspectives, including economic growth, climate and environmental action, energy security, technology governance, and human development. Zhong Baoshen, Chairman of LONGi, and Dennis She, Vice President of LONGi, will represent the Chinese photovoltaic industry at the event and deliver speeches.

Recent statistics from World Bank highlight the glaring contrast in energy utilization, with the top 20% of economies accounting for a staggering 80% of the world's energy consumption. As a global leader in solar PV technology, LONGi aspires to be a proponent of global energy equity values. The company aims to encourage more individuals and businesses to actively participate in the energy revolution, fostering the creation of clean energy accessible to all.

This year's WEF annual meeting is set to gather leaders from diverse sectors worldwide to facilitate dialogue, strengthen cooperation, and deepen partnerships to address global challenges effectively. Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, remarked, "We are facing a divided world and escalating social fragmentation, leading to widespread uncertainty and pessimism. What we need is not just crisis management but an exploration of the root causes of current issues, collectively constructing a more hopeful future to rebuild trust in the future."

Throughout the week-long WEF annual meeting, various sessions will present the latest proposals and solutions, aiming to make progress in global security, trade, economic growth, employment, climate and environmental action, energy transition, technological innovation, health, and well-being. Zhong Baoshen, Chairman of LONGi, said, "As an ardent members of the World Economic Forum members and its Global Lighthouse Network (GLN), LONGi will continue to strengthen its technical innovation, integrate 'Solar for Solar' green manufacturing concepts and stainability goals within its global operation and production value chain. These actions position LONGi as a responsible and top player in the world's solar industry. We are thrilled to be sharing our experiences in leading smart and sustainable manufacturing in the renewable sector."

According to the arrangement, LONGi will actively participate in several high-level meetings and national strategic dialogues during the WEF annual meeting, including sessions such as "IGWEL: Building Trust in Energy Transition" and "Accelerating to Net Zero:  Innovative Strategies for Manufacturing." The company will contribute its perspective on global energy equity and sustainable development, emitting the "Voice of LONGi" on these critical global issues. 

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com

